2024 list: Restaurants in New Jersey that give off the best vibes

If you love the food at a restaurant, you'll probably go back at some point for another meal.

But there are other factors that may play into your decision on whether or not to become a returning customer, such as the mood of the establishment. Is it giving off the right vibes?

OpenTable analyzed reviews by website users — specifically the segments that talk about the character of a place — to come up with a 2024 list of the restaurants in New Jersey with the best ambiance.

Best ambiance restaurants in New Jersey (OpenTable)

Sergio's Missione (Lodi, Bergen County)

OpenTable review: "I had such amazing experience. Service was just amazing from the moment you enter to the moment you leave. The restaurant is beautiful, comfortable and just beyond romantic and cozy, My family and I loved it and can’t wait to return."

Canal House Station (Milford, Hunterdon County)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canal House Station (@canalhouse)

OpenTable review:

"The setting is delightfully rustic elegant; the food passionate and really showing the chef's convictions."

Naoki Sushi (Lawrence, Mercer County)

OpenTable review:

"Hands down not just a meal, but a true quality, classy experience that sharpens all your senses."

The Gables (Beach Haven, Ocean County)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Gables (@thegableslbi)

OpenTable review: "Wonderful in every way. Lovely ambiance, fantastic service and meal. We love this restaurant."

Artemio's Prime & Proper (Ringwood, Passaic County)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artemio’s Prime & Proper (@artemiosprimeandproper)



OpenTable review:

"Excellent restaurant with delicious food and a warm, inviting atmosphere."

Lithos Estiatorio (Livingston, Essex County)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lithos Greek Restaurant (@lithos_estiatorio)

OpenTable review: "Always consistent, great food, attentive service, friendly management and reasonable prices. This place keeps growing on us every time we go. Perfect balance of a great experience."

618 (Freehold, Monmouth County)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 618 Restaurant (@618restaurant)



OpenTable review:

"618 is my go to restaurant when I’m looking for great ambience, amazing drinks and food. It’s one of my favorites and I highly recommend."

Bryne BYOB (Cape May, Cape May County)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bryne BYOB (@bryne.byob)



OpenTable review:

"The service, atmosphere and presentation was great. Appetizers and entrees were timely and hot. Will be back again."

