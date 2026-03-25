I totally understand that we are passionate about our food in New Jersey. I was born and raised here. Trust me, I am fully aware that when it comes to food, we have strong opinions.

But I also know that rules are meant to be broken.

Yeah, I’ve been caught eating a large hard taco with a fork and knife. Sure, I’ve been given guff for dipping pizza in ranch dressing. Heck, I’ll even dip potato chips in mayo if I’m looking for a quick midnight snack.

But what I did with a bagel is nothing to be ashamed for in my opinion, yet I still got shamed for it.

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Scooping a bagel

On Tuesday afternoon, I was feeling like I needed a quick snack, and it was luckily one of the days when we had bagels dropped off at the office.

Not feeling hungry enough to have a full bagel, I opted to have half. After tearing the bagel in two, I realized that even that seemed like too much for little ole me.

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So I scooped it.

I pinched the soft inner breading of the bagel, put it to the side, and just ate the remaining bread on the crust.

Then, I mentioned it to my coworker. I may as well have slapped him in the face, he was so offended by it. He truly thought this was some sort of bagel crime, but I refuse to plead guilty.

Hear me out.

As amazing as New Jersey bagels are, sometimes they can be too much for a quick bite. There should be nothing wrong with scooping your bagel if you’re just looking for a quick nosh.

It still had the same great taste. It heated up just fine. The butter still spread onto it. It was a solid snack!

If you’ve never scooped your bagel before, or ordered it scooped, I encourage at least trying the method once to see what it’s like.

Just maybe hide it from your coworkers so you’re not mocked for the next hour like I was.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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