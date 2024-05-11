One of the most requested and enjoyable fan food items, pizza, takes center stage at beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, NJ.

The date for the pizza festival will run 12nonn to 6:00pm on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, with a rain date of Sunday, June 23rd.

Pizza professionals will serve up their best pizza dishes to the masses. Already committed will be Brooklyn Square Pizza from Jackson, Manalapan, and Toms River.

Supreme Pizza Slice lift Photo via ElNariz

If you want unique tasting choices for your pizza, Tony Baloney Pizza from Hoboken, Atlantic City and Margate will be there to serve up the eclectic pizza stylings of this interesting purveyor.

Amano Pizza Shop will be serving up great pizza, Italian heroes, and entrées in the classic tradition. Amore Pizza by Jack Calandra located in Nutley will also be serving their traditional offerings that our fan favorites.

The event will have only twenty pizza restaurants attending and there will be awards available to win including the popular People’s Choice Award.

VIP tickets will be available for $35 and grant you access to a special VIP tent, early arrival privileges and access to the trackside picnic area. The number available VIP tickets for sale are limited to 250 tickets.

Regular admission into the pizza festival is $15.00 per ticket. In addition to enjoying lots of great pizza, there will be music, a kid’s zone, activities and more.

We all love pizza, and this is a terrific opportunity to expand your pizza tasting with twenty of the best pizza vendors in the state. Thanks to nj.com for information on this event.

