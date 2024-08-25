Big BBQ & craft beer festival returns to Oceanport, NJ

New Jersey is known for many things throughout the summer months. Warm weather, longer days, and of course, lounging at the beach.

But it's so much more than that. New Jersey is also home to festivals far and wide. From street fairs, carnivals, animals, and more. There's never a shortage of events happening right here in the Great Garden State.

Of course, we'd be wrong not to mention food. Pretty much all of the above will most certainly feature great eats. And in some cases, having great eats is the entire reason for a summertime event in the first place.

As for the best time of year to host such an event? In New Jersey, we can make it work pretty much anytime. However, when it comes to summer-like weather, there's no better time than as we head toward September.

loading...

That's especially true for any type of barbecue. The sun angle gets to that perfect point in the sky with the weather still warm, but not too cool. Fortunately for us, there is one festival happening as the summer winds down.

Monmouth Parks Big BBQ & NJ Craft Beer Festival returns for another year of delicious food and great fun. And when you think about it, there's no better time of year for this than now.

According to Monmouth Park, the festival will feature "over 40 NJ craft beers, nearly 20 of the area’s top pitmasters, three days of live music," and so much more. As for the food? It'll be up there as one of the summer season's best BBQs with mouth-watering ribs, brisket, and so much more.

Bringing the kids? Not a problem. You'll be able to enjoy "FREE family fun day activities – featuring clowns, face painters, pony rides, and a bounce house."

loading...

It's three full days of delicious barbecue, amazing food trucks, and great family fun. Happening Labor Day Weekend Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2, 2024. Find all the details, including ticket info here (Note that some activities may differ from day to day).

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.