A NJ tradition is back: The Classic Car Show at Monmouth Park

I am thrilled to hear that a real New Jersey tradition,the Classic Car Show at beautiful Monmouth Park Race Track in Oceanport, NJ will be returning on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

I’ve been a part of the Classic Car Show every year and it was so disappointing that it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic but I realize that everyone was cancelling events and Monmouth Park was a victim like everyone else.

The Classic Car Show boasts over 150 classic cars that are parked throughout the sprawling area in the back of the final stretch, close enough to make a bet but away from the horse racing action that could cause a distraction to the seasoned race track attendee.

The Classic Car Show has been part of Monmouth Park’s scheduled events and activities for well over 25 year. It has become a tradition where the best cars show up each year along with my live broadcast on New Jersey 101.5, and an oldies group belting out the tunes. All of this and you still get to bet on the sport of Kings, thoroughbred horse racing.

Come on out and enjoy Monmouth Park on Sunday, August 22nd say hello, check out the cars and possibly win a few bucks.

