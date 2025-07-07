🐴 A horse got spooked ns escaped Monmouth Park

🐴 Video captured the horse galloping along Route 36

OCEANPORT — A horse being walked to the track at Monmouth Park in the second race on Sunday got spooked and was captured on video galloping along Route 36.

Video captured the horse named Hawkstone with its headgear, called a bridle, still in place as it passed Dunkin' on the westbound side of Route 36. Trainer Cal Lynch told Throughbread Daily News the horse was captured shortly after that.

Runaway horse

Hawkstone got spooked when a horse from the previous race went by. He broke loose and headed for the unlocked gate.

Monmouth Park spokesman Tom Lucci said the horse reared up just before the second race at the area called the gap, where riders and their horses enter and exit the track.

"By the time the alert was sounded for a loose horse he was past the stable gate. It was an unfortunate incident, but fortunately, no one was hurt. The horse is fine," Lucci said.

