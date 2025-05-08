🚨 Police said they caught the suspect in the act

WEST LONG BRANCH — A Monmouth County man was arrested on Monday and charged with peering through the windows of an 80-year-old woman’s house.

Roberto Durand, 50, of Long Branch, was arrested after the victim became suspicious when she noticed items in her backyard had been moved over the past two weeks.

He was charged with trespassing, harassment and invasion of privacy.

The investigation revealed that Durand watched the elderly woman inside her home from various windows several times since April 24.

Authorities monitored the residence, and Durand was arrested while peering through the woman’s window, police said.

He does not have a car and is known to ride a bicycle, police said.

Durand is currently lodged in the Monmouth County Jail.

Detectives are also looking for additional information about Durand’s activities and are looking to identify other possible victims throughout surrounding towns.

The investigation also revealed that Durand trespassed on several residential properties around the West Long Branch area.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Long Branch Police Detective Kyle Szatkowski at 732-229-5000, Ext. 250, or Lieutenant Jeffrey Hanlon at 732-229-5000, Ext. 213.

