PENNS GROVE — A police officer was captured on video driving his vehicle over a fireworks display in the middle of a street on the Fourth of July sending the explosives sideways.

The video shows fireworks being launched into the air in the middle of a street and a Penns Grove police vehicle driving over it. According to the Facebook post with the video two pregnant women and at least five children were watching at the time.

Police Director Richard Rivera told NJ.com that an internal investigation would be appropriate but because the Prosecutor’s Office has taken command of the department, he could not issue a formal statement about the incident.

A spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office said they were aware of the video.

"A review of the incident will be conducted. Beyond that, there is no additional comment that we can provide," Acting First Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Barile said.

New Jersey law allows only hand-held or ground-based explosives to be fired off without a license. They include sparklers, snakes, and glow worms smoke devices; and trick noisemakers including party poppers, snappers, and drop pops.

