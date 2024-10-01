Illegal SWAT prank among recent threats to Monmouth County, NJ schools

🚨A threat against Howell High School was phoned into police

🚨Monmouth University advised students of a residence hall to shelter in place

🚨Several "swatting" threats were received around the state

Threats were made against two Monmouth County schools late Monday afternoon, one of which is being acknowledged as a "swatting."

Howell High School principal Jeremy Braverman said in a message to parents that police received a "muffled and unclear" call around 4:30 p.m. about a threat in a restroom. Police were sent to the school.

"After a thorough investigation, authorities confirmed that the report was entirely false, a situation commonly referred to as swatting. This malicious prank caused unnecessary disruption and concern for our students, staff, and community," Braverman wrote.

Braverman said several similar threats were received around the state on Monday.

Residents of Elmwood Hall at Monmouth University students received an alert at 4:40 p.m. about an "emergency situation" and were advised to shelter in place and not leave their rooms. The order was lifted by 6 p.m. Elmwood Hall is one of 11 residence halls at Monmouth and houses first year students.

What is swatting?

A Monmouth University spokeswoman referred questions about the incident to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

“Swatting” is a term used to describe a hoax call made to emergency services, typically reporting an immediate threat to human life, to draw a response from law enforcement, and the SWAT team to a specific location.

It is considered a fourth-degree crime in New Jersey with a possible 18-month prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.

