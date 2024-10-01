Talks continue between University Hospital, nurses union

💲The contract between nurses and University Hospital expired Monday at midnight

💲Some agreements have been reached

💲Agreements on wages and staffing have yet to be reached

NEWARK — The union representing nurses at University Hospital is continuing contract talks despite their agreement expiring at midnight.

The Health Professionals and Allied Employees and the hospital reached an agreement on more flexibility for holiday time off and added orientation time for new members, according to a statement from Local 5089 on Sept. 24. However, no agreement was reached on wages, protections for per diems, and other unnamed issues.

The two sides agreed to keep talks going past the contract expiration.

"HPAE locals 5089 and 5094 will continue negotiating with University Hospital in Newark during this final week of contract expiration to give the employer every opportunity to bargain, safe staffing, fair wages, and benefits. HPAE members at the bargaining table have been very clear with this employer from the onset," HPAE President Debbie White, RN said in a statement, adding that no member wants to go on strike.

ALSO READ: Man fatally stuck crossing Route 3 after Giants game

Striking Robert Wood Johnson Hospital nurses Striking Robert Wood Johnson Hospital nurses (Renee Bacany) loading...

HPAE reaches agreements at other hospitals

The hospital in a statement to News 12 said "significant progress" had been made.

"While this contract has historically remained the subject of negotiation well past expiration, both parties have made every effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible and are prepared to resume conversations this week. We believe that open communication is vital to resolving these matters and we will continue to provide transparency throughout this process," the hospital said in its statement.

University Hospital on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for additional comment.

The union also told NJ Monitor it seeks a 5:1 patient-to-worker ratio it believes will help with recruitment and retention. HPAE has had success in reaching staffing agreements with Hackensack Meridian Health at HMH Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and Cooper University Health Care.

A strike by nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick over similar issues lasted over 120 days before an agreement was reached. USW Local 4-200 represents the RWJ nurses.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)

These 11 NJ schools are Blue Ribbon winners this year The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 11 schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt