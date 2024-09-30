Man fatally struck crossing Route 3 after Giants game

✅ A Jersey Shore man tried to cross Route 3 after the Giants game Thursday night

✅ He was struck near the service road

✅ Police are investigating if a second vehicle hit him

EAST RUTHERFORD — A Jersey Shore man was fatally struck while crossing Route 3 after Thursday night's Giants games at MetLife Stadium.

East Rutherford Police Capt. Jeff Yannacone told New Jersey 101.5 the 33-year-old Aberdeen man was hit by a Toyota Camry in the eastbound lanes near the service road around midnight.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was crossing with another individual who was not injured, Yannacone said.

An investigation is ongoing as to whether or not the man was struck by a second vehicle, according to Yannacone.

Independent Online News was first to report about the crash.

It is the second fatal crash on Route 3 in 2024, according to State Police records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Get Lost this Fall: Corn Maze 'No-No' Rules Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt