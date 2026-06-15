🌳 New Jersey residents can now help choose the name of the state's newest park

🗳️ Four names are on the ballot, and public voting remains open through June 29

🌿 More than 170,000 native trees, shrubs, and plants will transform the Newark segment ahead of its planned 2027 opening

NEWARK — How would you like to help name New Jersey’s newest state park?

Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration is launching a public vote to name the new park, informally known as the Greenway, as the first phase of tree planting gets underway.

Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (Screenshot via NJDEP video) Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (Screenshot via NJDEP video)

NJ's newest state park begins transformation with 170,000 native plantings

Voters may choose from among four names for the park, according to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Acting Commissioner Ed Potosnak during a press event at the under-construction Newark segment of the project.

Over the next several months, more than 170,000 native trees, shrubs, grasses, and other perennials will be planted within the nearly one-mile segment of the project, transforming the former rail corridor into urban green space, according to the NJDEP.

Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (Screenshot via NJDEP video) Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (Screenshot via NJDEP video)

“As we prepare to open the park’s first mile in Newark next year, we want New Jerseyans to help further shape its identity by choosing a name that reflects its history and the future it represents, a world class linear park that will provide much needed tree lined, peaceful green spaces while driving economic activity in one of the most densely populated regions of the nation,” Sherrill said.

Since community connection and engagement have been a cornerstone of the Greenway’s vision, naming it will be no different, “with the stewards of this serene space lending a voice to its future identity,” Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz added.

Newark Greenway park to open first mile in 2027

The inaugural nearly one-mile Newark segment of New Jersey’s newest state park is expected to open to visitors in 2027, according to state officials.

Stretching from Branch Brook Park to Broadway, the NJDEP said the park’s first segment will feature three community gathering spaces connected by a meandering, ADA-accessible trail lined with native plantings, along with a multisport court, ADA-accessible adventure playground, performance stage, picnic area and other amenities.

Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (Screenshot via NJDEP video) Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (Screenshot via NJDEP video)

Nine-mile state park project will serve 1.5 million NJ residents

Development of the newest park will take place in phases over time and will require sustained investments to implement the full vision of a nine-mile linear park, the NJDEP said.

The park will provide outdoor recreation and alternative transportation opportunities to more than 1.5 million residents in the surrounding area, representing 16% of New Jersey’s population.

Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (NJDEP) Planting of native flowers is the first phase of building NJ's newest state park (NJDEP)

Park names under consideration

According to the NJDEP, four names for the park have been proposed for the public’s consideration. Below is a look at each name, as well as a detailed description of what each name means, according to information from a NJDEP press release:

Prosperity State Park - New Jersey’s official state motto is “Liberty and Prosperity.” The state’s first urban state park, Liberty State Park, is in Jersey City, and the long-term vision for the new park includes a future connection to Jersey City and, ultimately, Liberty State Park. Under that vision, Liberty and Prosperity state parks would be linked, symbolically connecting the two pillars of the state motto.

Ridge and River State Park - “Ridge & River” describes the physical geography, connecting upland ridges to lowland waterways across Essex and Hudson counties.

Ironline State Park - “Ironline" references the former iron rails that transported people, animals, materials, and finished products from Upstate New York to the banks of the Hudson River. Those iron rails are now replaced by a corridor connecting habitats and associated wildlife, as well as people and their communities. The design elements included in the first constructed segment of the new park reinforce this name.

Steel Trail State Park - “Steel Trail” evokes the rail corridor’s industrial past and its new life as a public trail. “Steel” references the strength and permanence of the infrastructure once used for commerce and transit, while “Trail” suggests a welcoming and accessible space for recreation, community, and movement. The various metal design elements reinforce this name.

Votes may be cast on the NJDEP’s website until 4 p.m. on June 29.

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