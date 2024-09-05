🎃 There are so many festivals to enjoy in New Jersey during October

🍎 Many revolve around food, wine, beer, flowers, and music

🍁 These are a dozen of the most unique October events in NJ

Crisp, clean air. Bright orange, yellow, and red leaves. Big, juicy apples. Plump pumpkins. Bonfires. Flannel shirts. Hayrides. Hot cider.

It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out.

Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey

Fall Harvest Pumpkin Patch with ripe Pumpkins AllenSphoto loading...

Oct. 1 - Oct. 31

451 NJ-94, Vernon Township

Cost: Tickets range from $12 to $22 depending on the day

Admission includes more than 35 family fun outdoor fall activities including hayrides to the pumpkin patch, “The Big Top” themed corn maze, farm animals, pig races, a dog show, pedal cars, touring cars, a giant slingshot, a giant straw pyramid, a boo barn, a baseball speed throw, and so much more.

For an additional fee, there will be carnival rides, an apple cannon, a paintball range, gem mining, wine tasting for adults, food vendors, kettle corn, apple cider donuts, and a great selection of pumpkins, gourds, and mums to purchase.

(Holland Ridge Farms) (Holland Ridge Farms) loading...

Oct. 1 – Oct. 14

Holland Ridge Farms, 108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry is 4:30 p.m.)

Cost: Tickets range from $15 to $17

Millions of U-pick sunflowers and wildflowers are available for only $1 per stem. There will be up to 20 food trucks on site, plus tons of photo ops including 25 custom made floral photo activators.

On the weekends, shop the Farmers and Makers Market for an array of farm fresh produce, artisanal products, and more.

Family activities include a hay maze, pony rides, horse and carriage rides, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, and more.

Cup of clam chowder MSPhotographic loading...

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6

402 Taylor Avenue, Beach Haven

Time: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m./ Sunday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Saturday is free. Sunday is a ticketed event. $30 presale and $35 day of the event

“We aim to carry on the tradition of the cook-off classic celebrating our rich culinary heritage,” according to the website.

100% of the proceeds go toward shared community needs.

Sample chowder and other seafood cuisine from local restaurants. Enjoy beer, wine, food, craft shopping, and music. Attendees will sample a variety of chowders. Winners will be chosen at the end of the event.

School kids sitting on cushions and studying over books in a library Wavebreakmedia loading...

Saturday, Oct. 5

The Albert E. Memorial Hinds Plaza, Sylvia Beach Way, Princeton

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

The festival celebrates books and those who write and read them. During the event, children can meet and interact with their favorite authors and illustrators, and have their books signed.

The hope is to encourage reading and spark a lifetime love of books.

Books can be purchased at the event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Princeton Library.

Village Green, Smithville Google Maps loading...

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6

615 Moss Hill Road, Galloway

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Historic Smithville is bursting with everything autumn to get everyone in the mood for Oktoberfest. The village will be hopping with people, more than 150 craft vendors who will set up shop in the parking lot. Shop for handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, and more.

There will and international food court with live music, kids activities like the famous giant jumping house, the duck pond game, and face painting, and non-profit organizations. Enjoy train and carousel rides, paddle boats, and antique arcades. Learn about the joys of working with seeing eye dogs, and get a jump on holiday shopping, too. Plus, there will be plenty of German food and beer. It is Oktoberfest, of course.

127017192 Zoonar RF loading...

Saturday, Oct. 12

Kirby’s Mill, 275 Church Road, Medford

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Come join the thousands of visitors as they browse more than 120 crafters, sample food, enjoy live music, and celebrate everything apple: apple butter, apple cider, apple baked goods, signature apple cider donuts made on site, and apple ice cream.

There will be games, and arts and crafts for the kids. Crafters include jewelers, needle workers, pottery, photographers, basket weavers, and more.

EzumeImages EzumeImages loading...

Saturday, Oct. 12

Shappell Park, 353 S. Main Street, Phillipsburg

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll? Let’s find out. Enjoy street festival food and cold beer while strolling through downtown Phillipsburg for Pork Roll Palooza. Visit the selfie station and cast your vote for pork roll or Taylor Ham. A winner will be chosen at the end of the day. Enjoy classic breakfast sandwiches made from one of New Jersey’s most distinctive foods, plus gourmet culinary creations using pork roll or Taylor Ham.

Photo by Marina Khrapova on Unsplash Photo by Marina Khrapova on Unsplash loading...

Saturday and Sunday, October 19 and October 20

Chatsworth, New Jersey

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine

Known as the cranberry capital of New Jersey, Chatsworth is hosting its 39th annual Cranberry Festival to celebrate the local harvest. The two-day event features a juried craft show with up to 150 vendors, 15 food vendors, live music, wine tastings, baked goods, and of course, plenty of cranberries in every form.

Canva Canva loading...

Saturday, Oct. 26 (rain date Oct. 27)

Riverview Beach Park, Pennsville

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 samplers package (includes general admission ticket, and a souvenir beer glass), $5 non-sampler package

Craft beers will be sold by the glass at $8 each at Boo and Brews. Sample beer from local breweries, and enjoy grub from food trucks like Carolina Blue, Moocheeze, Philly Pretzel, Battiato Farms, and more. Shop at a variety of craft vendors and enjoy live music, too.

Tasty oysters on the plate on the table Getty Images loading...

Saturday, Oct. 26

2800 High Street, Port Norris

Time: Noon – 5 p.m.

Cost: $30 (which includes a commemorative wine or beer glass, your first drink, and an oyster sampling)

Join local oyster purveyors and vote for your favorite bivalve for the People’s Choice Award. The festival will also feature local food trucks, a shucking contest, vendors, and live music. All proceeds support the AJ Meerwald, New Jersey’s official Tall Ship. She is a restored oyster dredging schooner, whose homeport is in Bivalve.

Meadowlands Expo Center (Facebook) Meadowlands Expo Center (Facebook) loading...

Saturday, Oct. 26

Meadowlands Expo Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $14.99 for general admission, $34.99 for VIP access, or $79.99 for the Jersey Eats Fanatic pass

It’s a day of culinary delights, where you can indulge the best of New Jersey’s food scene. More than 75 restaurants, food trucks, and eateries will be on hand. Enjoy exclusive deals and discounts. Enjoy live entertainment and activities for people of all ages. Shop the artisan market and hang out in the sports lounge.

Canva Canva loading...

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt

Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sunday)

Cost: $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Under 21 is free.

Come join the fun at Laurita Winery surrounded by wine and food trucks. Pair the wines made at Laurita with the food truck offerings while listening to live music all day.

Macaroni Anne Cheeze will be on hand doing facing and arm painting. Take a vineyard wagon tour. Visit San Juan Cigars. Sample Laurita wines. Six pours are just $12.

Food trucks include Cousins Maine Lobster, Gimmie Hibachi, Pasta Paradise, The Mexi-Boys, Maddalena’s Cheesecake, Twisted Steaks and more.

There is so much to do in October in New Jersey. So, get out there and enjoy.

