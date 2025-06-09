A man has been charged with robbing hundreds of dollars from a TD Bank in West Long Branch without using a weapon last Monday, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities say Michael Miranda, 48, of Asbury Park, was charged with second-degree robbery.

At 8:46 a.m. on Monday, June 2, West Long Branch Police responded to the TD Bank on Parker Road.

Bank employees told officers a man had entered the bank and given a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was shown, but it was unclear if he was armed, police said.

The teller handed the man $825 in cash and then he fled.

Miranda was identified as the suspect and he was arrested on Wednesday, June 4. He was being held Monday in the Monmouth County jail, according to police.

