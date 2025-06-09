Monmouth County bank robbed without the use of a weapon, suspect charged

Monmouth County bank robbed without the use of a weapon, suspect charged

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

A man has been charged with robbing hundreds of dollars from a TD Bank in West Long Branch without using a weapon last Monday, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities say Michael Miranda, 48, of Asbury Park, was charged with second-degree robbery.

At 8:46 a.m. on Monday, June 2, West Long Branch Police responded to the TD Bank on Parker Road.

Bank employees told officers a man had entered the bank and given a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was shown, but it was unclear if he was armed, police said.

The teller handed the man $825 in cash and then he fled.

Miranda was identified as the suspect and he was arrested on Wednesday, June 4. He was being held Monday in the Monmouth County jail, according to police.

loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data, which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living.  

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Crime, West Long Branch
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM