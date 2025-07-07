🚨William Pasco tried to run an unmarked Lakewood police vehicle off the road

🚨Video captured his arrest at gunpoint

🚨Pasco faces assault and DUI charges

LAKEWOOD — A man who tried to run an unmarked police vehicle off the road and was ordered to get out of his car at gunpoint.

William Pasco, 38, of Forked River, is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence and drug and weapons charges.

ALSO READ: Heartbreak and anger on Route 287 after tow driver is killed

Arrest caught on video

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which does not have audio, shows Pasco being pulled over by a marked and unmarked vehicle and the armed officers getting out.

Pasco opens the driver's side door, exits the pickup up and walks toward the officers with his hands on his head. He then drops to his knees and then lays on the ground as more police vehicles arrive.

The officers point their weapons at the pick while the others walk to Pasco, bring him to his feet and walk him to one of the police vehicles.

