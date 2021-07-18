New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning Returns to Readington

One of the premiere entertainment events returns after being shut down by the pandemic. The 38th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning returns to its home at Solberg Airport in Readington, NJ starting Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Of course the traditional balloon ascension will take place Friday night at 630p and Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 at 630am and 630pm weather permitting. That is a sight to see, those magnificent tethered balloons floating to the heavens just after sunrise and just before sundown. They even have balloon rides.

I’ll be broadcasting my Big Joe Henry Show Saturday, July 24 from 10a – 3pm and it’s always great to see so many stop by and say hi and play games with our New Jersey 101.5 prize team.

There’s a midway full of rides and games for the kids, plenty of food and drink booths peppered throughout the festival and large amounts of parking available. The entertainment is top notch including concerts this year by E-street Band's own Max Weinberg and his Jukebox on Friday, The Barenaked Ladies on Saturday and Styx on Sunday and a kids concert with Laurie Berkner Friday afternoon.

The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is the largest hot air balloon and music festival in the country. I’ve been doing my radio show from there for over 20 years and enjoy seeing all the people enjoying all the amenities that the festival has to offer.

Come out and say hello and enjoy the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, it’s a yearly tradition you don’t want to miss. Tickets for all the events and the full overview of the festival is available by going to their site at www.balloonfestival.com

