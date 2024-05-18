NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/18

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/18

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature59° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:09pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 11:08a		High
Sat 5:20p		Low
Sat 11:38p		High
Sun 5:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:32a		High
Sat 4:54p		Low
Sat 11:02p		High
Sun 5:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:44a		High
Sat 5:08p		Low
Sat 11:14p		High
Sun 5:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:36a		High
Sat 4:50p		Low
Sat 11:06p		High
Sun 5:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:20a		Low
Sat 3:13p		High
Sat 9:00p		Low
Sun 3:43a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 11:05a		High
Sat 5:20p		Low
Sat 11:31p		High
Sun 5:26a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 2:47p		High
Sat 8:07p		Low
Sun 3:17a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 5:25a		Low
Sat 11:35a		High
Sat 6:04p		Low
Sun 12:05a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:48a		High
Sat 5:05p		Low
Sat 11:14p		High
Sun 5:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 11:02a		High
Sat 5:22p		Low
Sat 11:32p		High
Sun 5:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:53a		High
Sat 5:21p		Low
Sat 11:23p		High
Sun 5:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:32a		Low
Sat 11:44a		High
Sat 6:08p		Low
Sun 12:12a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds. Isolated showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

