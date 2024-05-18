NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/18
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|59° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 11:08a
|High
Sat 5:20p
|Low
Sat 11:38p
|High
Sun 5:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:32a
|High
Sat 4:54p
|Low
Sat 11:02p
|High
Sun 5:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:44a
|High
Sat 5:08p
|Low
Sat 11:14p
|High
Sun 5:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:36a
|High
Sat 4:50p
|Low
Sat 11:06p
|High
Sun 5:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:20a
|Low
Sat 3:13p
|High
Sat 9:00p
|Low
Sun 3:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:05a
|High
Sat 5:20p
|Low
Sat 11:31p
|High
Sun 5:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 2:47p
|High
Sat 8:07p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 5:25a
|Low
Sat 11:35a
|High
Sat 6:04p
|Low
Sun 12:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:48a
|High
Sat 5:05p
|Low
Sat 11:14p
|High
Sun 5:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 11:02a
|High
Sat 5:22p
|Low
Sat 11:32p
|High
Sun 5:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:53a
|High
Sat 5:21p
|Low
Sat 11:23p
|High
Sun 5:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:32a
|Low
Sat 11:44a
|High
Sat 6:08p
|Low
Sun 12:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds. Isolated showers late.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
