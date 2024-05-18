NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 5/18

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 59° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:09pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 11:08a High

Sat 5:20p Low

Sat 11:38p High

Sun 5:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:32a High

Sat 4:54p Low

Sat 11:02p High

Sun 5:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:44a High

Sat 5:08p Low

Sat 11:14p High

Sun 5:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:36a High

Sat 4:50p Low

Sat 11:06p High

Sun 5:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:20a Low

Sat 3:13p High

Sat 9:00p Low

Sun 3:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:05a High

Sat 5:20p Low

Sat 11:31p High

Sun 5:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 2:47p High

Sat 8:07p Low

Sun 3:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:25a Low

Sat 11:35a High

Sat 6:04p Low

Sun 12:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:48a High

Sat 5:05p Low

Sat 11:14p High

Sun 5:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 11:02a High

Sat 5:22p Low

Sat 11:32p High

Sun 5:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:53a High

Sat 5:21p Low

Sat 11:23p High

Sun 5:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:32a Low

Sat 11:44a High

Sat 6:08p Low

Sun 12:12a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds. Isolated showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

