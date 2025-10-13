NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Oct. 13
Advisories
STORM WARNING IN EFFECT - Storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT - A strong coastal storm will continue to impact the region through today. Moderate to potentially major coastal flood impacts are likely, especially during this afternoon`s high tide when the maximum water level is forecast to occur. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching are possible due to very high surf conditions. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|9 - 15 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
30 - 40 mph (Gust 53 mph)
26 - 35 knots (Gust 46 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 64°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:04am - 6:24pm
|UV Index
|0 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:21a
|High
Mon 1:48p
|Low
Mon 8:34p
|High
Tue 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:45a
|High
Mon 1:22p
|Low
Mon 7:58p
|High
Tue 2:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:57a
|High
Mon 1:36p
|Low
Mon 8:10p
|High
Tue 2:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:49a
|High
Mon 1:18p
|Low
Mon 8:02p
|High
Tue 2:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:07a
|Low
Mon 11:26a
|High
Mon 5:28p
|Low
Tue 12:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:22a
|High
Mon 1:35p
|Low
Mon 8:38p
|High
Tue 2:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:00a
|High
Mon 4:35p
|Low
Tue 12:13a
|High
Tue 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:51a
|High
Mon 2:35p
|Low
Mon 9:10p
|High
Tue 3:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:52a
|High
Mon 1:24p
|Low
Mon 8:11p
|High
Tue 2:13a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:14a
|High
Mon 2:00p
|Low
Mon 8:34p
|High
Tue 2:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:57a
|High
Mon 1:34p
|Low
Mon 8:17p
|High
Tue 2:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:51a
|High
Mon 2:31p
|Low
Mon 9:07p
|High
Tue 3:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 14 to 17 ft, subsiding to 12 to 15 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 17 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.
TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 12 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 11 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.
TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: N winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 4 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
