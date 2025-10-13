NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Oct. 13

Beach erosion in Ocean City, NJ (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT - Storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT - A strong coastal storm will continue to impact the region through today. Moderate to potentially major coastal flood impacts are likely, especially during this afternoon`s high tide when the maximum water level is forecast to occur. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching are possible due to very high surf conditions. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves9 - 15 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
30 - 40 mph (Gust 53 mph)
26 - 35 knots (Gust 46 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature62° - 64°
Sunrise/Sunset7:04am - 6:24pm
UV Index0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:21a		High
Mon 1:48p		Low
Mon 8:34p		High
Tue 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:45a		High
Mon 1:22p		Low
Mon 7:58p		High
Tue 2:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:57a		High
Mon 1:36p		Low
Mon 8:10p		High
Tue 2:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:49a		High
Mon 1:18p		Low
Mon 8:02p		High
Tue 2:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:07a		Low
Mon 11:26a		High
Mon 5:28p		Low
Tue 12:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:22a		High
Mon 1:35p		Low
Mon 8:38p		High
Tue 2:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:00a		High
Mon 4:35p		Low
Tue 12:13a		High
Tue 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:51a		High
Mon 2:35p		Low
Mon 9:10p		High
Tue 3:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:52a		High
Mon 1:24p		Low
Mon 8:11p		High
Tue 2:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:14a		High
Mon 2:00p		Low
Mon 8:34p		High
Tue 2:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:57a		High
Mon 1:34p		Low
Mon 8:17p		High
Tue 2:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:51a		High
Mon 2:31p		Low
Mon 9:07p		High
Tue 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 14 to 17 ft, subsiding to 12 to 15 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 17 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 12 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 11 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: N winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 4 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

