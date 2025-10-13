Advisories

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT - Storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT - A strong coastal storm will continue to impact the region through today. Moderate to potentially major coastal flood impacts are likely, especially during this afternoon`s high tide when the maximum water level is forecast to occur. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching are possible due to very high surf conditions. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 9 - 15 feet Winds From the Northeast

30 - 40 mph (Gust 53 mph)

26 - 35 knots (Gust 46 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 62° - 64° Sunrise/Sunset 7:04am - 6:24pm UV Index 0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:21a High

Mon 1:48p Low

Mon 8:34p High

Tue 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:45a High

Mon 1:22p Low

Mon 7:58p High

Tue 2:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:57a High

Mon 1:36p Low

Mon 8:10p High

Tue 2:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:49a High

Mon 1:18p Low

Mon 8:02p High

Tue 2:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:07a Low

Mon 11:26a High

Mon 5:28p Low

Tue 12:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:22a High

Mon 1:35p Low

Mon 8:38p High

Tue 2:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:00a High

Mon 4:35p Low

Tue 12:13a High

Tue 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:51a High

Mon 2:35p Low

Mon 9:10p High

Tue 3:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:52a High

Mon 1:24p Low

Mon 8:11p High

Tue 2:13a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:14a High

Mon 2:00p Low

Mon 8:34p High

Tue 2:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:57a High

Mon 1:34p Low

Mon 8:17p High

Tue 2:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:51a High

Mon 2:31p Low

Mon 9:07p High

Tue 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 14 to 17 ft, subsiding to 12 to 15 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 17 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, subsiding to 9 to 12 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 11 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: N winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: N 5 ft at 5 seconds and E 4 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out: Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray