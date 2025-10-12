NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Oct. 12
Advisories
STORM WARNING IN EFFECT - Storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT - Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT - Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching is possible due to very high surf conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|6 - 13 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
32 - 38 mph (Gust 52 mph)
28 - 33 knots (Gust 45 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:03am - 6:26pm
|UV Index
|0 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 6:15a
|High
Sun 12:45p
|Low
Sun 7:22p
|High
Mon 1:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:39a
|High
Sun 12:19p
|Low
Sun 6:46p
|High
Mon 1:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:51a
|High
Sun 12:33p
|Low
Sun 6:58p
|High
Mon 1:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:43a
|High
Sun 12:15p
|Low
Sun 6:50p
|High
Mon 12:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:20a
|High
Sun 4:25p
|Low
Sun 11:27p
|High
Mon 5:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:15a
|High
Sun 12:31p
|Low
Sun 7:30p
|High
Mon 1:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:54a
|High
Sun 3:32p
|Low
Sun 11:01p
|High
Mon 4:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:47a
|High
Sun 1:32p
|Low
Sun 8:04p
|High
Mon 2:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:47a
|High
Sun 12:18p
|Low
Sun 7:04p
|High
Mon 1:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 6:10a
|High
Sun 12:54p
|Low
Sun 7:27p
|High
Mon 1:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:49a
|High
Sun 12:25p
|Low
Sun 7:06p
|High
Mon 1:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:48a
|High
Sun 1:25p
|Low
Sun 7:56p
|High
Mon 2:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt this afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, building to 10 to 14 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds and E 9 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 13 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.
TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 12 to 16 ft. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.
MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 13 to 16 ft, subsiding to 11 to 14 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 14 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.
TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 10 seconds. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU: NW winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Beach Boys Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler