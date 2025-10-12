NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Oct. 12

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Oct. 12

Ocean waves in Ocean City, NJ 10/12/25 (Robin Shaffer)

Advisories

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT - Storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT - Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT - Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching is possible due to very high surf conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves6 - 13 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
32 - 38 mph (Gust 52 mph)
28 - 33 knots (Gust 45 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature64° - 66°
Sunrise/Sunset7:03am - 6:26pm
UV Index0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:15a		High
Sun 12:45p		Low
Sun 7:22p		High
Mon 1:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:39a		High
Sun 12:19p		Low
Sun 6:46p		High
Mon 1:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:51a		High
Sun 12:33p		Low
Sun 6:58p		High
Mon 1:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:43a		High
Sun 12:15p		Low
Sun 6:50p		High
Mon 12:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:20a		High
Sun 4:25p		Low
Sun 11:27p		High
Mon 5:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:15a		High
Sun 12:31p		Low
Sun 7:30p		High
Mon 1:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:54a		High
Sun 3:32p		Low
Sun 11:01p		High
Mon 4:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:47a		High
Sun 1:32p		Low
Sun 8:04p		High
Mon 2:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:47a		High
Sun 12:18p		Low
Sun 7:04p		High
Mon 1:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:10a		High
Sun 12:54p		Low
Sun 7:27p		High
Mon 1:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:49a		High
Sun 12:25p		Low
Sun 7:06p		High
Mon 1:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:48a		High
Sun 1:25p		Low
Sun 7:56p		High
Mon 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt this afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, building to 10 to 14 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds and E 9 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 13 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 12 to 16 ft. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 13 to 16 ft, subsiding to 11 to 14 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 14 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 10 seconds. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: NW winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

