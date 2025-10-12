Advisories

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT - Storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT - Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT - Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Severe beach erosion and dune breaching is possible due to very high surf conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 6 - 13 feet Winds From the Northeast

32 - 38 mph (Gust 52 mph)

28 - 33 knots (Gust 45 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 64° - 66° Sunrise/Sunset 7:03am - 6:26pm UV Index 0 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 6:15a High

Sun 12:45p Low

Sun 7:22p High

Mon 1:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:39a High

Sun 12:19p Low

Sun 6:46p High

Mon 1:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:51a High

Sun 12:33p Low

Sun 6:58p High

Mon 1:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:43a High

Sun 12:15p Low

Sun 6:50p High

Mon 12:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:20a High

Sun 4:25p Low

Sun 11:27p High

Mon 5:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:15a High

Sun 12:31p Low

Sun 7:30p High

Mon 1:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:54a High

Sun 3:32p Low

Sun 11:01p High

Mon 4:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:47a High

Sun 1:32p Low

Sun 8:04p High

Mon 2:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:47a High

Sun 12:18p Low

Sun 7:04p High

Mon 1:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:10a High

Sun 12:54p Low

Sun 7:27p High

Mon 1:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:49a High

Sun 12:25p Low

Sun 7:06p High

Mon 1:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:48a High

Sun 1:25p Low

Sun 7:56p High

Mon 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt this afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, building to 10 to 14 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds and E 9 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 13 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TONIGHT: NE winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 12 to 16 ft. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

MON: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 13 to 16 ft, subsiding to 11 to 14 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 14 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. Wave Detail: E 11 ft at 11 seconds. Rain.

TUE: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 11 seconds, becoming E 8 ft at 10 seconds. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU: NW winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

