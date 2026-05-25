Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 6 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 66° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:14pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:21a High

Mon 4:27p Low

Mon 10:53p High

Tue 4:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:45a High

Mon 4:01p Low

Mon 10:17p High

Tue 4:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:57a High

Mon 4:15p Low

Mon 10:29p High

Tue 4:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:49a High

Mon 3:57p Low

Mon 10:21p High

Tue 4:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:25a Low

Mon 2:26p High

Mon 8:07p Low

Tue 2:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:22a High

Mon 4:29p Low

Mon 10:49p High

Tue 4:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 6:32a Low

Mon 2:00p High

Mon 7:14p Low

Tue 2:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 10:48a High

Mon 5:14p Low

Mon 11:17p High

Tue 5:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:57a High

Mon 4:20p Low

Mon 10:28p High

Tue 4:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:14a High

Mon 4:42p Low

Mon 10:46p High

Tue 4:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:06a High

Mon 4:40p Low

Mon 10:42p High

Tue 4:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 10:59a High

Mon 5:24p Low

Mon 11:33p High

Tue 5:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of tstms this morning. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

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