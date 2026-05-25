NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 25

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 25

Ferris wheel at the Asbury Park Summer Kickoff Carnival Sun, May 24, 2026 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature66° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:14pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:21a		High
Mon 4:27p		Low
Mon 10:53p		High
Tue 4:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:45a		High
Mon 4:01p		Low
Mon 10:17p		High
Tue 4:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:57a		High
Mon 4:15p		Low
Mon 10:29p		High
Tue 4:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:49a		High
Mon 3:57p		Low
Mon 10:21p		High
Tue 4:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:25a		Low
Mon 2:26p		High
Mon 8:07p		Low
Tue 2:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:22a		High
Mon 4:29p		Low
Mon 10:49p		High
Tue 4:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 6:32a		Low
Mon 2:00p		High
Mon 7:14p		Low
Tue 2:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 10:48a		High
Mon 5:14p		Low
Mon 11:17p		High
Tue 5:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:57a		High
Mon 4:20p		Low
Mon 10:28p		High
Tue 4:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:14a		High
Mon 4:42p		Low
Mon 10:46p		High
Tue 4:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:06a		High
Mon 4:40p		Low
Mon 10:42p		High
Tue 4:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 10:59a		High
Mon 5:24p		Low
Mon 11:33p		High
Tue 5:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of tstms this morning. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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