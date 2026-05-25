NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 25
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you and swim near a lifeguard if possible. If caught in a rip current, relax and float and do not swim against the current.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
FOG ADVISORY in effect until 11 a.m. Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:21a
|High
Mon 4:27p
|Low
Mon 10:53p
|High
Tue 4:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:45a
|High
Mon 4:01p
|Low
Mon 10:17p
|High
Tue 4:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:57a
|High
Mon 4:15p
|Low
Mon 10:29p
|High
Tue 4:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:49a
|High
Mon 3:57p
|Low
Mon 10:21p
|High
Tue 4:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:25a
|Low
Mon 2:26p
|High
Mon 8:07p
|Low
Tue 2:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:22a
|High
Mon 4:29p
|Low
Mon 10:49p
|High
Tue 4:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 6:32a
|Low
Mon 2:00p
|High
Mon 7:14p
|Low
Tue 2:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 10:48a
|High
Mon 5:14p
|Low
Mon 11:17p
|High
Tue 5:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:57a
|High
Mon 4:20p
|Low
Mon 10:28p
|High
Tue 4:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:14a
|High
Mon 4:42p
|Low
Mon 10:46p
|High
Tue 4:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:06a
|High
Mon 4:40p
|Low
Mon 10:42p
|High
Tue 4:52a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 10:59a
|High
Mon 5:24p
|Low
Mon 11:33p
|High
Tue 5:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of tstms this morning. Showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G