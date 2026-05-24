NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 24
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|6 - 9 feet
|Winds
|From the East
21 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
18 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|59° - 62°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:30a
|High
Sun 3:33p
|Low
Sun 9:56p
|High
Mon 3:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:54a
|High
Sun 3:07p
|Low
Sun 9:20p
|High
Mon 3:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:06a
|High
Sun 3:21p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:58a
|High
Sun 3:03p
|Low
Sun 9:24p
|High
Mon 3:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:30a
|Low
Sun 1:35p
|High
Sun 7:13p
|Low
Mon 2:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:32a
|High
Sun 3:33p
|Low
Sun 9:50p
|High
Mon 3:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:37a
|Low
Sun 1:09p
|High
Sun 6:20p
|Low
Mon 1:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:59a
|High
Sun 4:19p
|Low
Sun 10:18p
|High
Mon 4:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:04a
|High
Sun 3:24p
|Low
Sun 9:26p
|High
Mon 3:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:24a
|High
Sun 3:47p
|Low
Sun 9:46p
|High
Mon 4:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:14a
|High
Sun 3:42p
|Low
Sun 9:38p
|High
Mon 3:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:07a
|High
Sun 4:27p
|Low
Sun 10:29p
|High
Mon 4:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Showers early this morning, then showers with a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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