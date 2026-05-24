NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 24

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 24

Lavallette ( Lavallette Beach via YouTube)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves6 - 9 feet
WindsFrom the East
21 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
18 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature59° - 62°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 9:30a		High
Sun 3:33p		Low
Sun 9:56p		High
Mon 3:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:54a		High
Sun 3:07p		Low
Sun 9:20p		High
Mon 3:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:06a		High
Sun 3:21p		Low
Sun 9:32p		High
Mon 3:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:58a		High
Sun 3:03p		Low
Sun 9:24p		High
Mon 3:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:30a		Low
Sun 1:35p		High
Sun 7:13p		Low
Mon 2:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:32a		High
Sun 3:33p		Low
Sun 9:50p		High
Mon 3:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:37a		Low
Sun 1:09p		High
Sun 6:20p		Low
Mon 1:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 9:59a		High
Sun 4:19p		Low
Sun 10:18p		High
Mon 4:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:04a		High
Sun 3:24p		Low
Sun 9:26p		High
Mon 3:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 9:24a		High
Sun 3:47p		Low
Sun 9:46p		High
Mon 4:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:14a		High
Sun 3:42p		Low
Sun 9:38p		High
Mon 3:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:07a		High
Sun 4:27p		Low
Sun 10:29p		High
Mon 4:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Showers early this morning, then showers with a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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