Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 6 - 9 feet Winds From the East

21 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)

18 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 59° - 62° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:30a High

Sun 3:33p Low

Sun 9:56p High

Mon 3:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:54a High

Sun 3:07p Low

Sun 9:20p High

Mon 3:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:06a High

Sun 3:21p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:58a High

Sun 3:03p Low

Sun 9:24p High

Mon 3:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:30a Low

Sun 1:35p High

Sun 7:13p Low

Mon 2:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:32a High

Sun 3:33p Low

Sun 9:50p High

Mon 3:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:37a Low

Sun 1:09p High

Sun 6:20p Low

Mon 1:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:59a High

Sun 4:19p Low

Sun 10:18p High

Mon 4:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:04a High

Sun 3:24p Low

Sun 9:26p High

Mon 3:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:24a High

Sun 3:47p Low

Sun 9:46p High

Mon 4:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:14a High

Sun 3:42p Low

Sun 9:38p High

Mon 3:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:07a High

Sun 4:27p Low

Sun 10:29p High

Mon 4:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: E 9 ft at 9 seconds. Showers early this morning, then showers with a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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