Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 72°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 73° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:36pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:49a Low

Sun 1:06p High

Sun 7:08p Low

Mon 1:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:23a Low

Sun 12:30p High

Sun 6:42p Low

Mon 12:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:37a Low

Sun 12:42p High

Sun 6:56p Low

Mon 1:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:19a Low

Sun 12:34p High

Sun 6:38p Low

Mon 12:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:29a Low

Sun 5:11p High

Sun 10:48p Low

Mon 5:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:39a Low

Sun 1:01p High

Sun 6:58p Low

Mon 1:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:36a Low

Sun 4:45p High

Sun 9:55p Low

Mon 5:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:37a Low

Sun 1:34p High

Sun 7:55p Low

Mon 1:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:25a Low

Sun 12:34p High

Sun 6:45p Low

Mon 12:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:51a Low

Sun 12:57p High

Sun 7:19p Low

Mon 1:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:34a Low

Sun 12:43p High

Sun 6:54p Low

Mon 1:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:33a Low

Sun 1:33p High

Sun 7:56p Low

Mon 1:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant