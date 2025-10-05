NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Oct. 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Oct. 5

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature73° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:56am - 6:36pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:49a		Low
Sun 1:06p		High
Sun 7:08p		Low
Mon 1:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:23a		Low
Sun 12:30p		High
Sun 6:42p		Low
Mon 12:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:37a		Low
Sun 12:42p		High
Sun 6:56p		Low
Mon 1:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:19a		Low
Sun 12:34p		High
Sun 6:38p		Low
Mon 12:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:29a		Low
Sun 5:11p		High
Sun 10:48p		Low
Mon 5:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:39a		Low
Sun 1:01p		High
Sun 6:58p		Low
Mon 1:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:36a		Low
Sun 4:45p		High
Sun 9:55p		Low
Mon 5:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 7:37a		Low
Sun 1:34p		High
Sun 7:55p		Low
Mon 1:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:25a		Low
Sun 12:34p		High
Sun 6:45p		Low
Mon 12:59a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:51a		Low
Sun 12:57p		High
Sun 7:19p		Low
Mon 1:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:34a		Low
Sun 12:43p		High
Sun 6:54p		Low
Mon 1:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:33a		Low
Sun 1:33p		High
Sun 7:56p		Low
Mon 1:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

