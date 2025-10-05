NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Oct. 5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:56am - 6:36pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:49a
|Low
Sun 1:06p
|High
Sun 7:08p
|Low
Mon 1:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:23a
|Low
Sun 12:30p
|High
Sun 6:42p
|Low
Mon 12:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:37a
|Low
Sun 12:42p
|High
Sun 6:56p
|Low
Mon 1:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:19a
|Low
Sun 12:34p
|High
Sun 6:38p
|Low
Mon 12:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:29a
|Low
Sun 5:11p
|High
Sun 10:48p
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:39a
|Low
Sun 1:01p
|High
Sun 6:58p
|Low
Mon 1:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:36a
|Low
Sun 4:45p
|High
Sun 9:55p
|Low
Mon 5:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:37a
|Low
Sun 1:34p
|High
Sun 7:55p
|Low
Mon 1:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:25a
|Low
Sun 12:34p
|High
Sun 6:45p
|Low
Mon 12:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:51a
|Low
Sun 12:57p
|High
Sun 7:19p
|Low
Mon 1:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:34a
|Low
Sun 12:43p
|High
Sun 6:54p
|Low
Mon 1:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:33a
|Low
Sun 1:33p
|High
Sun 7:56p
|Low
Mon 1:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.
WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
