NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 6:46pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:44a
|High
Mon 1:35p
|Low
Mon 8:17p
|High
Tue 2:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:08a
|High
Mon 1:09p
|Low
Mon 7:41p
|High
Tue 1:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:20a
|High
Mon 1:23p
|Low
Mon 7:53p
|High
Tue 2:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:12a
|High
Mon 1:05p
|Low
Mon 7:45p
|High
Tue 1:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:49a
|High
Mon 5:15p
|Low
Tue 12:22a
|High
Tue 5:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:02a
|High
Mon 1:26p
|Low
Mon 8:20p
|High
Tue 2:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:23a
|High
Mon 4:22p
|Low
Mon 11:56p
|High
Tue 5:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:40a
|High
Mon 2:28p
|Low
Mon 9:05p
|High
Tue 3:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:30a
|High
Mon 1:11p
|Low
Mon 7:58p
|High
Tue 1:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:44a
|High
Mon 1:44p
|Low
Mon 8:23p
|High
Tue 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:46a
|High
Mon 1:15p
|Low
Mon 8:02p
|High
Tue 1:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:50a
|High
Mon 2:24p
|Low
Mon 8:50p
|High
Tue 2:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and SE 2 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and E 4 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E 7 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 14 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
