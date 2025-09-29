Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 6:46pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:44a High

Mon 1:35p Low

Mon 8:17p High

Tue 2:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:08a High

Mon 1:09p Low

Mon 7:41p High

Tue 1:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:20a High

Mon 1:23p Low

Mon 7:53p High

Tue 2:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:12a High

Mon 1:05p Low

Mon 7:45p High

Tue 1:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:49a High

Mon 5:15p Low

Tue 12:22a High

Tue 5:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:02a High

Mon 1:26p Low

Mon 8:20p High

Tue 2:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 10:23a High

Mon 4:22p Low

Mon 11:56p High

Tue 5:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 7:40a High

Mon 2:28p Low

Mon 9:05p High

Tue 3:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:30a High

Mon 1:11p Low

Mon 7:58p High

Tue 1:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:44a High

Mon 1:44p Low

Mon 8:23p High

Tue 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 6:46a High

Mon 1:15p Low

Mon 8:02p High

Tue 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 7:50a High

Mon 2:24p Low

Mon 8:50p High

Tue 2:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and SE 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and E 4 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E 7 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022 Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt