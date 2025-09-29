NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 29

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 29

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 77°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 6:46pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:44a		High
Mon 1:35p		Low
Mon 8:17p		High
Tue 2:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:08a		High
Mon 1:09p		Low
Mon 7:41p		High
Tue 1:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:20a		High
Mon 1:23p		Low
Mon 7:53p		High
Tue 2:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:12a		High
Mon 1:05p		Low
Mon 7:45p		High
Tue 1:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:49a		High
Mon 5:15p		Low
Tue 12:22a		High
Tue 5:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:02a		High
Mon 1:26p		Low
Mon 8:20p		High
Tue 2:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:23a		High
Mon 4:22p		Low
Mon 11:56p		High
Tue 5:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:40a		High
Mon 2:28p		Low
Mon 9:05p		High
Tue 3:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:30a		High
Mon 1:11p		Low
Mon 7:58p		High
Tue 1:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:44a		High
Mon 1:44p		Low
Mon 8:23p		High
Tue 1:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:46a		High
Mon 1:15p		Low
Mon 8:02p		High
Tue 1:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:50a		High
Mon 2:24p		Low
Mon 8:50p		High
Tue 2:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 15 seconds and SE 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 9 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds and E 4 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E 7 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

