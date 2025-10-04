Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 73° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:55am - 6:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:02a Low

Sat 12:16p High

Sat 6:21p Low

Sun 12:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:36a Low

Sat 11:40a High

Sat 5:55p Low

Sun 12:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:50a Low

Sat 11:52a High

Sat 6:09p Low

Sun 12:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:32a Low

Sat 11:44a High

Sat 5:51p Low

Sun 12:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:42a Low

Sat 4:21p High

Sat 10:01p Low

Sun 4:49a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:52a Low

Sat 12:07p High

Sat 6:09p Low

Sun 12:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:49a Low

Sat 3:55p High

Sat 9:08p Low

Sun 4:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:49a Low

Sat 12:40p High

Sat 7:07p Low

Sun 1:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:40a Low

Sat 11:42a High

Sat 5:58p Low

Sun 12:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:02a Low

Sat 12:02p High

Sat 6:32p Low

Sun 12:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:50a Low

Sat 11:52a High

Sat 6:09p Low

Sun 12:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:44a Low

Sat 12:42p High

Sat 7:08p Low

Sun 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

