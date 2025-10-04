NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Oct. 4

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Oct. 4

Boardwalk in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature73° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:55am - 6:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:02a		Low
Sat 12:16p		High
Sat 6:21p		Low
Sun 12:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:36a		Low
Sat 11:40a		High
Sat 5:55p		Low
Sun 12:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:50a		Low
Sat 11:52a		High
Sat 6:09p		Low
Sun 12:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:32a		Low
Sat 11:44a		High
Sat 5:51p		Low
Sun 12:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:42a		Low
Sat 4:21p		High
Sat 10:01p		Low
Sun 4:49a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:52a		Low
Sat 12:07p		High
Sat 6:09p		Low
Sun 12:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:49a		Low
Sat 3:55p		High
Sat 9:08p		Low
Sun 4:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:49a		Low
Sat 12:40p		High
Sat 7:07p		Low
Sun 1:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:40a		Low
Sat 11:42a		High
Sat 5:58p		Low
Sun 12:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:02a		Low
Sat 12:02p		High
Sat 6:32p		Low
Sun 12:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:50a		Low
Sat 11:52a		High
Sat 6:09p		Low
Sun 12:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:44a		Low
Sat 12:42p		High
Sat 7:08p		Low
Sun 1:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

