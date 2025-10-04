NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Oct. 4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:55am - 6:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:02a
|Low
Sat 12:16p
|High
Sat 6:21p
|Low
Sun 12:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:36a
|Low
Sat 11:40a
|High
Sat 5:55p
|Low
Sun 12:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:50a
|Low
Sat 11:52a
|High
Sat 6:09p
|Low
Sun 12:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:32a
|Low
Sat 11:44a
|High
Sat 5:51p
|Low
Sun 12:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:42a
|Low
Sat 4:21p
|High
Sat 10:01p
|Low
Sun 4:49a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:52a
|Low
Sat 12:07p
|High
Sat 6:09p
|Low
Sun 12:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:49a
|Low
Sat 3:55p
|High
Sat 9:08p
|Low
Sun 4:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:49a
|Low
Sat 12:40p
|High
Sat 7:07p
|Low
Sun 1:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:40a
|Low
Sat 11:42a
|High
Sat 5:58p
|Low
Sun 12:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:02a
|Low
Sat 12:02p
|High
Sat 6:32p
|Low
Sun 12:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:50a
|Low
Sat 11:52a
|High
Sat 6:09p
|Low
Sun 12:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:44a
|Low
Sat 12:42p
|High
Sat 7:08p
|Low
Sun 1:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SW 2 ft at 3 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 11 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers.
WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
