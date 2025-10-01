NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Oct. 1
Advisories
HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect. Large breaking waves of 2 to 10 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents expected. Dangerous swimming, surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are anticipated.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 8 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
19 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)
17 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:52am - 6:43pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:22a
|High
Wed 3:28p
|Low
Wed 10:24p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:46a
|High
Wed 3:02p
|Low
Wed 9:48p
|High
Thu 3:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:58a
|High
Wed 3:16p
|Low
Wed 10:00p
|High
Thu 3:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:50a
|High
Wed 2:58p
|Low
Wed 9:52p
|High
Thu 3:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:49a
|Low
Wed 1:27p
|High
Wed 7:08p
|Low
Thu 2:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:13a
|High
Wed 3:25p
|Low
Wed 10:17p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:56a
|Low
Wed 1:01p
|High
Wed 6:15p
|Low
Thu 2:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:46a
|High
Wed 4:26p
|Low
Wed 10:56p
|High
Thu 5:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:36a
|High
Wed 3:19p
|Low
Wed 10:00p
|High
Thu 4:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:53a
|High
Wed 3:55p
|Low
Wed 10:21p
|High
Thu 4:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:53a
|High
Wed 3:31p
|Low
Wed 10:06p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:48a
|High
Wed 4:25p
|Low
Wed 10:47p
|High
Thu 4:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 5 ft at 12 seconds.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
