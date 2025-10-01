Advisories

HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect. Large breaking waves of 2 to 10 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents expected. Dangerous swimming, surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are anticipated.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 8 feet Winds From the Northeast

19 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)

17 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 68° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:52am - 6:43pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:22a High

Wed 3:28p Low

Wed 10:24p High

Thu 4:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:46a High

Wed 3:02p Low

Wed 9:48p High

Thu 3:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:58a High

Wed 3:16p Low

Wed 10:00p High

Thu 3:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:50a High

Wed 2:58p Low

Wed 9:52p High

Thu 3:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:49a Low

Wed 1:27p High

Wed 7:08p Low

Thu 2:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:13a High

Wed 3:25p Low

Wed 10:17p High

Thu 4:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:56a Low

Wed 1:01p High

Wed 6:15p Low

Thu 2:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:46a High

Wed 4:26p Low

Wed 10:56p High

Thu 5:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:36a High

Wed 3:19p Low

Wed 10:00p High

Thu 4:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:53a High

Wed 3:55p Low

Wed 10:21p High

Thu 4:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:53a High

Wed 3:31p Low

Wed 10:06p High

Thu 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:48a High

Wed 4:25p Low

Wed 10:47p High

Thu 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 5 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

