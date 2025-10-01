NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Oct. 1

Flags fly over the Bradley Beach lifeguard station (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH SURF ADVISORY in effect. Large breaking waves of 2 to 10 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents expected. Dangerous swimming, surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are anticipated.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 8 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
19 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)
17 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature68° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:52am - 6:43pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 9:22a		High
Wed 3:28p		Low
Wed 10:24p		High
Thu 4:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:46a		High
Wed 3:02p		Low
Wed 9:48p		High
Thu 3:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:58a		High
Wed 3:16p		Low
Wed 10:00p		High
Thu 3:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:50a		High
Wed 2:58p		Low
Wed 9:52p		High
Thu 3:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:49a		Low
Wed 1:27p		High
Wed 7:08p		Low
Thu 2:29a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:13a		High
Wed 3:25p		Low
Wed 10:17p		High
Thu 4:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:56a		Low
Wed 1:01p		High
Wed 6:15p		Low
Thu 2:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 9:46a		High
Wed 4:26p		Low
Wed 10:56p		High
Thu 5:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:36a		High
Wed 3:19p		Low
Wed 10:00p		High
Thu 4:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 8:53a		High
Wed 3:55p		Low
Wed 10:21p		High
Thu 4:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:53a		High
Wed 3:31p		Low
Wed 10:06p		High
Thu 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 9:48a		High
Wed 4:25p		Low
Wed 10:47p		High
Thu 4:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 5 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

