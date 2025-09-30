Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the North

6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:44pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:59a High

Tue 2:30p Low

Tue 9:26p High

Wed 3:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:23a High

Tue 2:04p Low

Tue 8:50p High

Wed 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:35a High

Tue 2:18p Low

Tue 9:02p High

Wed 2:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:27a High

Tue 2:00p Low

Tue 8:54p High

Wed 2:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:53a Low

Tue 12:04p High

Tue 6:10p Low

Wed 1:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:05a High

Tue 2:23p Low

Tue 9:21p High

Wed 3:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:00a Low

Tue 11:38a High

Tue 5:17p Low

Wed 1:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:42a High

Tue 3:26p Low

Tue 10:02p High

Wed 4:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:28a High

Tue 2:12p Low

Tue 9:01p High

Wed 2:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:44a High

Tue 2:49p Low

Tue 9:24p High

Wed 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:48a High

Tue 2:21p Low

Tue 9:06p High

Wed 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:47a High

Tue 3:24p Low

Tue 9:49p High

Wed 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: NE 7 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

