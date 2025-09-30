NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 30
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:51am - 6:44pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:59a
|High
Tue 2:30p
|Low
Tue 9:26p
|High
Wed 3:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:23a
|High
Tue 2:04p
|Low
Tue 8:50p
|High
Wed 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:35a
|High
Tue 2:18p
|Low
Tue 9:02p
|High
Wed 2:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:27a
|High
Tue 2:00p
|Low
Tue 8:54p
|High
Wed 2:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:53a
|Low
Tue 12:04p
|High
Tue 6:10p
|Low
Wed 1:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:05a
|High
Tue 2:23p
|Low
Tue 9:21p
|High
Wed 3:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:00a
|Low
Tue 11:38a
|High
Tue 5:17p
|Low
Wed 1:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:42a
|High
Tue 3:26p
|Low
Tue 10:02p
|High
Wed 4:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:28a
|High
Tue 2:12p
|Low
Tue 9:01p
|High
Wed 2:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:44a
|High
Tue 2:49p
|Low
Tue 9:24p
|High
Wed 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:48a
|High
Tue 2:21p
|Low
Tue 9:06p
|High
Wed 3:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:47a
|High
Tue 3:24p
|Low
Tue 9:49p
|High
Wed 3:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: NE 7 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 14 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
