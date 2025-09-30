NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Sept. 30

Red flag flies at a Harvey Cedars beach (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If you enter the surf zone, always have a floatation device with you

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the North
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:51am - 6:44pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:59a		High
Tue 2:30p		Low
Tue 9:26p		High
Wed 3:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:23a		High
Tue 2:04p		Low
Tue 8:50p		High
Wed 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:35a		High
Tue 2:18p		Low
Tue 9:02p		High
Wed 2:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:27a		High
Tue 2:00p		Low
Tue 8:54p		High
Wed 2:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:53a		Low
Tue 12:04p		High
Tue 6:10p		Low
Wed 1:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:05a		High
Tue 2:23p		Low
Tue 9:21p		High
Wed 3:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:00a		Low
Tue 11:38a		High
Tue 5:17p		Low
Wed 1:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:42a		High
Tue 3:26p		Low
Tue 10:02p		High
Wed 4:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:28a		High
Tue 2:12p		Low
Tue 9:01p		High
Wed 2:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:44a		High
Tue 2:49p		Low
Tue 9:24p		High
Wed 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:48a		High
Tue 2:21p		Low
Tue 9:06p		High
Wed 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:47a		High
Tue 3:24p		Low
Tue 9:49p		High
Wed 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 15 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: NE 7 ft at 6 seconds and SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 8 seconds and SE 6 ft at 14 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 4 ft at 12 seconds.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 12 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

