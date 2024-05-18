I am in the middle of my third month with my weight loss journey using semaglutide and getting directions and help from Jersey Weight Loss Clinic.

In the past, the diets, and programs that I went on did not work for me because it was such a separation from my everyday life. It was also a time for me where I would put off going on the new diet program because there were different “major” events coming up. Birthday dinners, celebrations, a night of having cocktails with the boys while watching the game or when friends came in town were all excuses for me to start the diet on Monday or the day after my “major” event.

Ultimately as you can imagine those days of being fully committed to a diet program never came to fruition.

Things are different now, even though I am a good cook, love the good restaurants that we have here in New Jersey and enjoy a satisfying meal, my desire for generous portions, cocktails and generally eating what I used to has all changed.

It is a strange feeling to me but one that opened my eyes. I look at food differently, I respect it, I eat small portions and have cut alcohol out of my social ritual only because I do not feel like it.

That feeling is semaglutide doing its job. The directions and suggestions I receive from Al and Mel at Jersey Weight Loss Clinic is truly working. It is amazing to me.

I have received such positive support from quite a few of you through e-mail and I cannot tell you how much I appreciate it. Many of you are curious about the number of pounds that I have lost.

Normally I would never state my weight loss numbers because I do not want this to be a “how much can I lose by this certain date?” I am in no hurry; this is a lifestyle, but I will tell you I am down 35lbs since starting my journey. I am incredibly happy with the results.

I hope that my updates continue to inspire you to join me on the journey. I am pulling for you. Go to Jersey Weight Loss Clinic, start the journey, and lose weight. Let me know how you are doing after you start.

Good Luck to you and thanks again for the support.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

