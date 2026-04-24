New Jerseyans may soon hit their breaking point with gas prices

“Twenty. Regular. Cash.” isn’t getting anyone a significant amount of gas in the Garden State these days.

With gas prices at levels we haven’t seen in years, New Jerseyans are really feeling the impact in their wallets at the pump, but is it bad enough that it has affected your other expenses?

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At what price per gallon would you have to start cutting back on essentials?

That was the question asked in a study performed by Advance America to determine where people’s breaking points are with the stress of high gas prices.

Three thousand respondents took part in the survey, and their answers were analyzed alongside current gasoline price data sourced from AAA’s gas price averages per state.

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49% of Americans say they feel extremely or very stressed about fuel costs

Financial breaking points could take form in ways like trimming down grocery lists, cutting down on utilities, canceling plans if they seem too pricey, or financial stress generally going up a notch.

Now this may be our classic stubbornness at play, but according to Advance America’s research, we New Jersey drivers have yet to hit our breaking point.

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New Jerseyans say they would start cutting back on essentials when gas prices reach $5.06 per gallon.

How would the breaking point impact Jersey road warriors?

More than 4 in 10 said they would cut back on eating out or takeout first, followed by travel and leisure (29%).

A whopping 13% claimed that they would reduce grocery spending, while 3% would cut back on things as critical as healthcare or medications.

Yikes.

Fingers crossed we’ll be seeing much lower prices soon.

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Hall of Fame nominees for 2026 The New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates athletes, authors, innovators, inventors and visionaries from the Garden State. Here are some of the nominees in the 2026 ballot. Public voting is open until May 5. Below are just some of the nominees. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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