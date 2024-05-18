Train and REO Speedwagon chug into New Jersey

It was a chance meeting years ago when Train front man and lead singer Pat Monohan met the lead singer Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon at a Sammy Hagar charity event.

The two said casually “we should tour together” and the flippant statement came to fruition years later. The two groups worked out the details and their collaborative summer road tour was booked.

Train and REO Speedwagon are hitting the road this summer and making a stop in Camden, New Jersey, on July 26, at the Freedom Mortgage Center then heading to the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel on Aug. 1.

PNC Bank Arts Center sign PNC Bank Arts Center sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

REO Speedwagon has sold over forty million records and has 13 charted Top 40 Billboard Hits. Their big hits Keep on Loving You and Can’t Fight This Feeling still get major airplay on radio stations throughout the world. They have been a mainstay in rock n roll since 1972.

Train formed in 1993 in San Francisco, CA had mainstream success with their self-titled album Train followed by their 2001 double album Drops of Jupiter which reached double platinum status. Their live performances have always been a fan favorite.

With Train and REO Speedwagon will be the ever-entertaining and very enjoyable Yacht Rock Revue. This band has carved out great tribute songs to the easy-going, breezy sounds of the 70’s and 80’s.

Man playing music at black wooden acoustic guitar Photo via Cristian Gabriel Kerekes loading...

This group will take you on a trip that you will embrace. They will be singing songs by Steely Dan and Michael McDonald, with classic hits from the '70s and '80s along with their original hits.

Yacht Rock Revue fits in nicely with the tour with Train and REO Speedwagon and they will make your concert experience enjoyable.

This looks like a fun, enjoyable concert with great music.

Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 27 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈