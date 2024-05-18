Forgotten room is like a throwback to New Jersey’s past
Recently, Jeff Deminski shared a glimpse of what New Jersey was like back in the 1970s. It was a very nostalgic throwback that got me thinking about the old kitchen room that once existed in my home.
But I'll be honest, I wish I had taken photos of this room when it was empty. It's a particular room in my house that we like to say time forgot about.
In fact, we're pretty certain that at one point it was a second kitchen in the cellar. It had one of those mustard-colored refrigerators in it along with markings on the wall of what resembled what might've been old countertops.
There are even water pipes that are no longer hooked up to anything, which might've been for the sink. What was cool though was when we moved in, the refrigerator did work.
At least, it worked for a time. It didn't take long for it to kick the bucket. It was probably for the better though since it was most likely an energy hog being as old as it was.
I could only imagine what that kitchen once looked like. With the old paneling, checkered ceiling, old light fixture, nine-inch tiled floor, and Roy Rogers light switch, it had to be quite a scene (I'll share those pictures in a moment).
First, let's take a peek at what might've been in this room of kitchen items from the past. How many of these do you remember (or, still have)?
LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The room time forgot
Again, I wish I had taken more photos of this room before flooding it with junk from when my kids were young. Out of all the rooms in the house, it's the only one that was clearly never upgraded.
And it definitely had to have been a makeshift cellar kitchen since it looked like it was someone's side project at one time. It's a shame it didn't fully exist when we moved in, but we're kind of just leaving it as is for now.
I didn't take pics of the entire room because, again, it's full of junk that doesn't serve a purpose to share. However, I did snap a few pics of what made this the room time forgot.
Old-school nine-inch floor tiles
Let's start with the floor. When do you see nine-inch tiles anymore? Those were discontinued since a good portion of them were asbestos.
Yes, that floor still exists in my house only in this room. Needless to say, I'm not tearing it up anytime soon.
Also, note the ceiling itself. Not your typical smoothly painted ceiling that's for sure.
Old-school light fixture
I remember growing up in my parent's house and seeing a light fixture like this. That existed up until my parents renovated and expanded their home.
It was in their old dining room, so it would make sense to have a light like this also exist in a kitchen.
Old-school wood paneling
This is the one odd part about this room being a kitchen. Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't most kitchens from the past have wallpaper instead of paneling? My parents' old kitchen had that mushroom wallpaper like what was shared above.
Regardless, the walls do give that old-school vibe to it. When the time comes, I'll probably just paint over it.
Old-school Roy Rogers Light switch
Arguably my favorite part of the room. The old Roy Rogers light switch. Although it's a little beat up, I don't think I'll ever get rid of this. It's just too cool to let go of.
LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
UP NEXT: Forgotten thrill ride more NJ theme parks sorely need
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.