Warmer weather means it’s great to explore outside in NJ

Spring is finally in full swing here in New Jersey. For the majority of April and for a lot of May we've dealt with the rain, high winds and colder weather.
But finally, it feels like that is breaking. Enough with the high temperatures one day, and then bitter cold and rainy the next.
It's finally time to get outside and take in the fresh air. I'm an avid golfer, but outside of that I also just enjoy being on walks outside in nature.
I live in rural New Jersey, so there's an endless amount of places for me to go on walks. Whether it be on the streets near my house and in my town, or the parks that surround my area, it feels like there isn't an excuse for not getting outside at least once a day and doing something.
And the month of May is really the perfect time for that. The weather is nicer, but it isn't too hot to the point where it feels like torture being outside. That weather is coming (looking at you, July and August) but it isn't quite here yet.
The humidity isn't quite here, and we'll get some nice breezes that can cool you down as you're outside.
Sure, there will be days upcoming when we won't want to be outside because of the heat, but for these next few weeks ahead, take time to get outside and just enjoy nature. It's a great way to clear your head and above all else it makes you feel productive.
