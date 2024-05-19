It’s been a chaotic week for New Jersey’s biggest golfer

The second major championship of the year came this week in the golf world as the pros teed it up at Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship.

All eyes were on New Jersey-born world number one Scottie Scheffler to see if he could continue his dominance and win his second straight major this week at the PGA Championship.

It started off promising on Thursday when Scheffler carded a four under par 67 in his first round that included an eagle at his first hole of the tournament.

SEE MORE: This is a premiere public golf course in NJ

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images loading...

But then perhaps the most shocking golf news we've seen in decades happened early Friday morning.

On his way to the tournament to begin preparation for his second round, Scottie Scheffler was arrested. Yes, you read that right.

It was a rainy Friday morning in Kentucky (the tournament is being played in Louisville) and there had just been a fatal accident up the road that led to police officers blocking some of the road.

As Scheffler approached the scene in his marked PGA Championship vehicle, he drove past a police officer, who yelled for him to stop, and then attached himself to Scheffler's vehicle.

Scheffler was then taken out of his vehicle, handcuffed, taken to the police station, and booked at 7:28 a.m. — where he was charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

It remains to be seen if the charges will stick.

Other PGA Tour players who were near the scene before and after Scheffler said they were instructed to drive around the scene just like he had tried to do.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images loading...

Scheffler was released from the county jail at 9:12 a.m. where he then returned to the golf course and promptly shot five-under 66 in his second round.

Trouble came in his third round though, where he shot his first over-par round of the year with a 2-over 73. He enters the final day eight shots back of the lead.

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.