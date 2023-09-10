This is a premiere public golf course in NJ

When I started playing golf consistently again 4 weeks ago I hadn’t considered how much I would love writing about it.

It’s been a huge joy to highlight some of the best public golf courses New Jersey has to offer. I like to provide some insight for the reader so one day they might try out the course as well.

Knob Hill in Manalapan New Jersey is my next course on this list. I played there this past Saturday and was quickly reminded of how beautiful this course is.

Via Knob Hill on Instagram Via Knob Hill on Instagram loading...

I had played it back in 2021 but didn’t remember that much of the course, but I knew that it was nice and I needed to replay it.

Well, the course did not disappoint. The opening tee shot here can be intimidating, especially if you have first tee jitters like I do.

It’s a duel tee box with the 10th hole and it’s right next to the clubhouse. So people are surely going to be watching you as you tee off. You’re also on an elevated tee box. The fairway sits way down below. It’s an intimidating opening look.

There’s a fair amount of water on the course as well so if you’re looking for “wow” factor they’ve got it.

Via Knob Hill on Instagram Via Knob Hill on Instagram loading...

I think one of the major perks of this course though is the fact that it’s relatively short in length. If you’re playing from the white tees you’re likely never going to have more than a 7 iron into the greens.

The front 9 is also interestingly a par 34. There are three par 3’s and only one par 5 on the front nine. The back 9 is more traditional and is a par 36. It makes the course a par 70.

Via Knob Hill on Instagram Via Knob Hill on Instagram loading...

The cost for a weekend afternoon round was $79. A fair price for the condition of the course you’re getting. Couple that in with an amazing course layout and you’ve got a must-play course.

Knob Hill is one that should absolutely be on your bucket list.

