What’s wrong with us? Study reveals how people in NJ treat smart/AI devices

We all have mixed feeling about the rise of AI, but New Jerseyans can come together on one thing: we will not spare AI of our attitude.

A study was done recently by Preply to figure out which states are the nicest and which are the meanest to their AI devices (Alexa, Siri, automated phone reps, phone Face ID) and spoiler alert: New Jersey is rude.

I’ll wait for you to take pick your jaw up off the floor.

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

To create their rankings, Preply surveyed respondents on their language with AI, which included:

📲 Politeness and impoliteness

📲 Manners of expression

📲 Differences in communicating with people

Based on that, the people in New Mexico are the nicest to their AI devices. Connecticut, however, was dead last.

Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash loading...

As for the Garden State? We are the #4 rudest to AI in the U.S.

According to Preply, 39% in NJ said they don't use "please" and "thank you" when communicating with AI.

Oh, AI, you think that’s the worst you can experience in New Jersey? You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!

Photo: MangoStar_Studio Photo: MangoStar_Studio loading...

The study says the main way Americans express frustration toward AI is by raising their voices, insults, and belittling.

The only difference here is that when we do it in the Garden State we’re using one hand to hold a folded slice of pizza and the other hand to give our device the “Jersey salute.”

Jokes aside, Preply says New Jerseyans are most likely to express our anger by USING ALL CAPS.

Disgusted man reading a text message SIphotography loading...

Just be sure to be extra nice to Alexa when you ask her to play New Jersey 101.5, please.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

Celebrities Who Tried to Expose the So-Called Illuminati Are there really sinister secret societies in Hollywood? These stars seem to think so. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.