What’s wrong with us? Study reveals how people in NJ treat smart/AI devices
We all have mixed feeling about the rise of AI, but New Jerseyans can come together on one thing: we will not spare AI of our attitude.
A study was done recently by Preply to figure out which states are the nicest and which are the meanest to their AI devices (Alexa, Siri, automated phone reps, phone Face ID) and spoiler alert: New Jersey is rude.
I’ll wait for you to take pick your jaw up off the floor.
To create their rankings, Preply surveyed respondents on their language with AI, which included:
📲 Politeness and impoliteness
📲 Manners of expression
📲 Differences in communicating with people
Based on that, the people in New Mexico are the nicest to their AI devices. Connecticut, however, was dead last.
As for the Garden State? We are the #4 rudest to AI in the U.S.
According to Preply, 39% in NJ said they don't use "please" and "thank you" when communicating with AI.
Oh, AI, you think that’s the worst you can experience in New Jersey? You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!
The study says the main way Americans express frustration toward AI is by raising their voices, insults, and belittling.
The only difference here is that when we do it in the Garden State we’re using one hand to hold a folded slice of pizza and the other hand to give our device the “Jersey salute.”
Jokes aside, Preply says New Jerseyans are most likely to express our anger by USING ALL CAPS.
Just be sure to be extra nice to Alexa when you ask her to play New Jersey 101.5, please.
