Back in the 1990s, this little thing came out known as the world wide web. Back then, it was more of a novelty kind of thing, but quite different nevertheless.

In order to use this service, we needed a landline to connect. Modems would dial into the server, which would open up the world at our fingertips.

Fast forward to today, and that dialup service is finally coming to an end. And that novelty internet service had grown so much that we now rely on it to get us through our everyday lives.

Even the tools we use have gotten smarter. So smart, in fact, that we now automatically take what it tells us at face value.

Blindly believing AI

Artificial intelligence, or AI, really is changing how we navigate information. The only problem? It's not always accurate. And one prime example of this has to do with one of New Jersey's popular ferry services and a major league baseball team.

If you go to the search bar and ask, "Can i take the ferry to see a Yankees game from NJ," the results that come back will say yes, you can.

However, the summary results appear to be based on past history that's no longer accurate. The results that came up say that New Jersey's Seastreak Ferry offers a service that takes you to Yankee Stadium.

Screen Capture of Google search results (Canva Edit) Screen Capture of Google search results (Canva Edit) loading...

Not quite accurate results

The big problem? Seastreak hasn't offered this direct connection for years. They did at one time, but have since switched over to offering this service to Citi Field and the New York Mets.

READ MORE: Easy travel to Citi Field resumes for Mets fans in NJ this summer

A customer service representative for Seastreak also confirmed that they do not currently offer ferry service to Yankee Stadium, which further proves that the AI overview is not completely accurate.

Baseball ferry Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Read the sources

This was brought to my attention by a family member who's a diehard Yankees fan. I told them Seastreak only offers (as of August 2025) service to Citi Field, not Yankee Stadium.

They then told me they Googled it and the results told them otherwise. But when I took a closer look to see if anything changed since they started offering Citi Field rides from New Jersey, there was nothing new that indicated Yankee Stadium was added.

That's why it's so important to actually look for true sources when searching, and not just rely on that summary at the top. Yes, it's faster, but it's not always accurate.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.