NJ ferry service now offering rides to NY MLB games
Baseball season is always exciting here in New Jersey. Yes, some like to follow teams outside our area, but by and large, those in the Garden State stay loyal to our three local teams.
South Jersey, of course, sticks with its Phillies. North Jersey, on the other hand, is a bit split, with half of them going with the New York Yankees, and the other half going for the New York Mets.
As for Central Jersey? Well, that one's a bit blurred. In fact, I don't even think there's a definitive line as to where the baseball divide is.
By in large, Central Jersey just kind of represents all the teams. But if I had to guess, I'd say those more toward western Central Jersey go with Philly, while those more east go for the Yanks or Mets.
That, of course, isn't set in stone, and there are fans of other baseball teams outside our area. Nevertheless, the three big ones tend to be who New Jerseyans root for.
With that said, there are exciting changes coming to fans of our New York teams. Although both teams aren't benefiting from this change, this new option is sure to make Mets fans happy.
Ferry service has returned
Seastreak Ferry recently announced it's adding ferry trips to select Mets games at Citi Field for the 2025 regular season. And yes, that includes rides out of their Highlands, NJ, port.
Both Yankees and Mets fans have been asking for ferry service from New Jersey to New York City to the restored. Although this latest announcement didn't include Yankee Stadium at this time, providing service to Citi Field is certainly a step in the right direction.
Hopefully, trips to Yankees games will be added in the near future. As for the Mets? These are the games you can catch by hopping aboard the Seastreak.
2025 Seastreak Schedule to Citi Field
- April 19 against the Cardinals
- May 10 against the Cubs
- May 11 against the Cubs
- May 24 against the Dodgers
- May 26 against the White Sox
- May 31 against the Rockies
- June 14 against the Rays
- June 15 against the Rays
- July 5 against the Yankees
- July 6 against the Yankees
- July 19 against the Reds
- July 20 against the Reds
- August 2 against the Giants
- August 3 against the Giants
- August 16 against the Mariners
- August 30 against the Marlins
- August 31 against the Marlins
- September 13 against the Rangers
- September 14 against the Rangers
- September 20 against the Nationals
- September 21 against the Nationals
More info, including ticket and boarding info, can be found here.
Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.