NJ ferry service now offering rides to NY MLB games

Baseball season is always exciting here in New Jersey. Yes, some like to follow teams outside our area, but by and large, those in the Garden State stay loyal to our three local teams.

South Jersey, of course, sticks with its Phillies. North Jersey, on the other hand, is a bit split, with half of them going with the New York Yankees, and the other half going for the New York Mets.

As for Central Jersey? Well, that one's a bit blurred. In fact, I don't even think there's a definitive line as to where the baseball divide is.

By in large, Central Jersey just kind of represents all the teams. But if I had to guess, I'd say those more toward western Central Jersey go with Philly, while those more east go for the Yanks or Mets.

That, of course, isn't set in stone, and there are fans of other baseball teams outside our area. Nevertheless, the three big ones tend to be who New Jerseyans root for.

With that said, there are exciting changes coming to fans of our New York teams. Although both teams aren't benefiting from this change, this new option is sure to make Mets fans happy.

Baseball ferry Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Ferry service has returned

Seastreak Ferry recently announced it's adding ferry trips to select Mets games at Citi Field for the 2025 regular season. And yes, that includes rides out of their Highlands, NJ, port.

Both Yankees and Mets fans have been asking for ferry service from New Jersey to New York City to the restored. Although this latest announcement didn't include Yankee Stadium at this time, providing service to Citi Field is certainly a step in the right direction.

Hopefully, trips to Yankees games will be added in the near future. As for the Mets? These are the games you can catch by hopping aboard the Seastreak.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2025 Seastreak Schedule to Citi Field

April 19 against the Cardinals

May 10 against the Cubs

May 11 against the Cubs

May 24 against the Dodgers

May 26 against the White Sox

May 31 against the Rockies

June 14 against the Rays

June 15 against the Rays

July 5 against the Yankees

July 6 against the Yankees

July 19 against the Reds

July 20 against the Reds

August 2 against the Giants

August 3 against the Giants

August 16 against the Mariners

August 30 against the Marlins

August 31 against the Marlins

September 13 against the Rangers

September 14 against the Rangers

September 20 against the Nationals

September 21 against the Nationals

More info, including ticket and boarding info, can be found here.

NJ NY Baseball by ferry Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.