Baseball season is upon us once again across the country, and that's no different than right here in the Great Garden State. Soon enough, the regular season will officially kick off and we'll once again be heading to the stadiums to enjoy America's past time.

New Jersey unfortunately doesn't have a team of its own. Nevertheless, the state is divided based on the major players in our bordering states.

South Jersey, for example, tends to root for the Philadelphia Phillies, whereas the northern part of the state cheers on either the New York Mets or the New York Yankees.

But did you know one of our three local teams does have strong Jersey ties to it? That would be none other than the New York Yankees.

A NJ Icon takes the field

Well, not literally. But they do play throughout the stadium at the conclusion of every game, and have been for decades.

Since 1980, Yankee Stadium has proudly played Jersey's own Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" at the conclusion of every home game. Sinatra, of course, was born in Hoboken, NJ.

There is, however, a big change that's about to take place with the playing of his famous tune. Some are welcoming the change, while others aren't sure what to think.

No more Sinatra losing

Beginning with the 2025 season, the New York Yankees will no longer play the New Jersey native's famous "New York, New York" when the Yankees lose. In its place, another song will play to help better capture the moment.

And the organization wasted no time implementing that change. According to mlb.com, "The first selection was Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” which accompanied fans to the exits after [the Feb. 23, 2025] 4-0 Grapefruit League loss to the Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field."

But notice that the team still stuck with Sinatra? Even though we won't hear "New York, New York" after every Yankees home game anymore, it's nice to know ol' blue eyes may still be heard even after a loss.

