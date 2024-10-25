Why NJ is the true winner of the 2024 baseball Season

We've officially made it to the World Series, with one of New Jersey's neighboring teams having made it to the series. That, of course, is the New York Yankees.

But if you really think about it, New Jersey has been a solid winner throughout the entire 2024 postseason. Not just because we have four amazing minor league teams, but also because of our nearby major league teams.

Yes, New Jersey doesn't have an MLB team of their own, but we do have three of them right across our borders. The Philadelphia Phillies are right across the Delaware, and both the New York Mets and New York Yankees are across the Hudson.

Regardless of which team you support (You don't have to tell us, South Jersey, we know which team is yours), every single one of us ended up winning in 2024. Sure, only the Yankees made it to the World Series, but it's so much more than that.

The fact that all three of our neighboring teams made it to the postseason is just remarkable. What's more, not a single one lost in the wild-card round. The Yanks and Phillies records were high enough to make it to the next round, and the Mets blew all the naysayers out of the water and exceeded expectations.

Here at home, almost all of us who are baseball fans are either Yankees, Phillies, or Mets fans. They're our local teams and that's who we root for (well, most of us at least).

And although it's disappointing that two of our three teams couldn't make it all the way, one of them at least did. And the other two didn't do so badly themselves. No matter how you look at it, all our local teams made the postseason, making New Jersey the big winner of the 2024 MLB season.

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey's top 10 unique museums New Jersey is home to many museums that cater to all interests and ages. Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

New Jersey concerts: 2025 A rundown of the big acts coming to New Jersey in 2025, as of October 2024 Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.