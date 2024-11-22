2025 Yankees youth baseball registration is now open for NJ camps

Play ball, New Jersey! Well OK, maybe not yet, but it won't be long before spring training and the return of Baseball once again. For now, we watch all the action from the sidelines with all the changes happening with our beloved teams.

With that said, it's important to pay attention to what's coming during the off-season. Especially for kids who are huge fans of America's favorite pastime. And if your kids are fans of New Jersey's local teams, it just makes it that much better.

Now sure, New Jersey doesn't have a major league team of its own, but we do have three great teams just across the river. On the other side of the Delaware are the Philadelphia Phillies, and just across the Hudson (OK, maybe not just across, but you get the point) are the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

And if your kids are fans of the New York Yankees, then what's about to come to New Jersey will 100% excite them. The Yankees are bringing their youth summer baseball camp to New Jersey.

Not just for one, but five opportunities spread throughout the Great Garden State. How amazing is that? This is on top of the camps already being held in New York and Connecticut.

According to mlb.com, "This year's curriculum will focus on fast-paced competition, gamification of drills, and an emphasis on creating a fun and energized experience for all players." Players will also be broken down into different age groups to ensure an amazing experience for everyone who participates.

Here's where you can sign your kid up for the 2025 Yankees youth summer baseball camps that are happening in New Jersey...

6/16-6/20 @ Drew University in Madison, NJ

6/23-6/27 @ St. John Vianney in Holmdel, NJ

7/14-7/18 @ The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, NJ

7/21-7/25 @ Paramus High School in Paramus, NJ

7/28-8/1 @ Verona High School in Verona, NJ

All the details for the upcoming baseball camps, including registration can be found here.

