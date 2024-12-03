2025 Phillies youth baseball enrollment is now open for NJ camps

It may be cold outside, but summer camps across New Jersey are heating up with registrations for the 2025 season. And as almost any parent or guardian across the Great Garden State knows, those summer camps fill up quickly.

How quickly? Sometimes by January youth camps may fill up to capacity. At that point, the waitlist might be the only option in hopes that the camp will either accept more kids in the future or that others will drop out.

It's just the reality of summer camps for kids. All too often they fill up very quickly into the new year. Not all of them, but a lot of them.

This is also true for sports-based camps. And if those camps are with your favorite major baseball teams, for example, don't be surprised to see interest spike.

Here in New Jersey, many kids are huge fans of the Philadelphia Phillies. In fact, many adults are also fans of theirs, especially South Jersey.

And if your kids fall into this category, then there is great news for you. The Phillies Baseball Academy summer camps are coming to New Jersey during their HomeRun week and enrollment is open now.

According to philliesacademy.com, "For campers ages 6-14, the HomeRun Experience is designed to provide overall skill instruction and training in every position. Each camper receives age-appropriate coaching, promoting progression in baseball fundamentals." Your kids will also have a chance to meet a Phillies player.

Here's where you can sign your kid(s) up for the 2025 Phillies Baseball Academy summer camps that are happening in New Jersey...

6/30-7/3 @ Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League in Cherry Hill, NJ

7/21-7/25 @ Moorestown High School in Moorestown, NJ

7/28-8/1 @ Moorestown High School in Moorestown, NJ

All the details for the upcoming baseball camps with the Phillies Baseball Academy, including enrollment can be found here.

