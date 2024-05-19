🔴 A look at the most feared gangs in New Jersey

NEWARK — Not even jail or prison can stop New Jersey’s violent gangs from flooding city and suburban streets with hard drugs.

Federal prosecutors last week charged 15 men connected to a drug trafficking operation run by the armed and dangerous Latin Kings street gang.

One of the suspects, George Lopez, 49, of Newark, provided drug-source connections to the gangsters while he sat behind bars, officials said.

Prosecutors say investigators caught the organization dealing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms of cocaine, 40 grams of fentanyl, and 100 grams of heroin. Two of the suspects face firearms charges.

The Latin Kings are not the only criminal enterprise to fuel crime in the state.

Arrests in Latin Kings drug bust

Prosecutors say the drug-dealing was happening in various locations in Essex and Union counties.

The following suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Jaquan Beard, 25, of Newark, has not been arrested

Joseph Feliciano, 40, of Newark

Carlos Lopez, 50, of Newark, also charged of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition

George Lopez, 49, of Newark

Tyree Malone, 36, of Newark, has not been arrested

David Quinones, 29, of Newark

Wilberto Cotto, 41, of Elizabeth

Reinaldo Cruz, 44, of Elizabeth, also charged with possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Steven Garcia, 48, of Elizabeth, has not been arrested

Adolphus Hunter, 48, of Elizabeth

Jermaine Jones, 37, of Elizabeth

Nelson Valentin, 37, of Elizabeth

Joel Hernandez, 28, of Sayreville

Jonathan Arce, 36, of Belleville, is accused of bring the source for the drugs

Jose Correa, 53, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, has not been arrested

Methamphetamine and cocaine conspiracy charges carry a penalty or 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Fentanyl and heroin conspiracy and methamphetamine and cocaine possession charges could result in up to 40 years in prison and $5 million fine.

A charge of possession with intent to distribute could mean up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Firearms charges related to drug trafficking carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison separate from a sentence for other crimes.

A charge of conspiracy to use and carry a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Illegal possession of firearms and ammunition carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

