NJ Democrats at it again, targeting YOUR kids

There's a new threat to your kids in our public schools. This time it's in the form of a Senate bill that will allow federally qualified health centers to lease school property without bidding.

That's right, no accountability for your tax dollars and no parental involvement on the push for Social and Emotional Learning on your children.

Greg Quinlan from Garden State Families joined me on the show to discuss the dangers of the bill, specifically, the issue of safety for kids when outside patients frequent the school property health center. We also discussed the issue of the companion bill making its way through the legislature to lower the age of consent to 14.

This is absolutely a far-Left wing radical assault on parental rights. It's disguised as a promotion of good mental health but we've been down this road before. The same people pushing this nonsense are the same people behind the trans-cult grooming and the sexually explicit material pushed in school libraries.

It's up to parents to lock up the phone lines and let their legislators know this is a non-starter.

Find your legislator HERE.

You can call the sponsors of the bill directly to express your anger over the latest assault on parental rights:

Vin Gopal: (732) 695-3371

Angela McKnight: (201) 360-2502

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

