You may have noticed that I've ended the show all week with a famous disco hit, from the Bee Gees, "Stayin' Alive". There's a simple reason for it, the New Jersey Republican Party has shown signs of life not only gaining seats in the General Assembly, but actually taking out a Democratic incumbent in the State Senate.

The winner and new Senator-Elect from NJ's first district is Mike Testa. Mike is an unapologetic voice for working and middle class families. He's not afraid to stand up for the accomplishments of President Trump and he's willing to call out the reckless spending and dangerous politics pushed by the Democratic majority lead by Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Mike has proved that as long as you are consistent, strong and committed to public service and actually helping the people you want to represent instead of just feeding your own ambition, you can win. Even as a Pro-Trump GOP candidate in Blue NJ.

We had a great conversation following his victory.

I'm sure there will be many more to come as he takes the fight to the Senate Prez. Now we have to set our sights on 2021. The entire Assembly (80 Members) and the Senate (40 Members) plus the Gov are going to have to face the voters.

I've been tough on politicians from both sides during my career, talking points are for career politicians. The people want and deserve leaders who bring new ideas and courageous stands to the arena to fight for the rest of us. There aren't many in Trenton, but the numbers will grow if we have more candidates like Mike Testa.

