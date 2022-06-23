I'm sick and tired of the games and the gimmicks from leading Democrats in Trenton and Washington.

Gas tax holiday? Gas prices are averaging around $5 a gallon and the White House thinks that a few pennies will make a difference for a few weeks? It's insulting at best.

David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

What we need is for the president and his cronies in Congress to stop the war on fossil fuels, stop blaming American energy companies and get us back to the level of energy independence we had achieved during President Trump's time in office.

More drilling approval, open up the pipelines, encourage innovation like methane-powered homes from landfills, natural gas, and investment in nuclear energy. All of these will contribute to lower costs and more abundant energy.

A temporary gas tax holiday is a ridiculous gimmick designed to get a headline to mitigate the coming Red Tsunami in the 2022 mid-term elections. Don't fall for it.

Closer to home, Gov. Murphy is playing the same game — not with the gas tax, even though a holiday from NJ's tax, which far surpasses the federal tax, would ACTUALLY help.

Phil Murphy Delivers Victory Speech After Narrow Win In New Jersey Governor Race Getty Images loading...

Murphy's game is with the sales tax. He's promising a sales tax holiday for back-to-school supplies.

Really? How about addressing the real crisis in NJ? The state has become unaffordable for working and middle-class families.

Rent is up by 30%+, fees, tolls taxes, ALL way up over the past few years.

Garden State Parkway (AP Photo) Garden State Parkway (AP Photo) loading...

Then add in the fact that the school that kids will be going back to has been coopted by the radicals in the NJEA who have been relentlessly pushing for a sexualized curriculum for kids as young as 5 years old.

How about instead of a sound bite for something that MIGHT save SOME families a few dollars, the governor acts to make NJ more affordable?

For my part, we have rolled out the Parental Bill of Rights to protect your kids in the classroom AND the Small Business Protection Act to empower our small and family-owned businesses and employees.

You can join me by becoming a citizen signer.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.