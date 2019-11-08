Meet one of the top voter-getters in Jersey, and he’s only 18

Top vote-getter in Tuesday's local elections in Short Hills was high school senior, Jamie Serruto.

He's a kid I met a few years ago on my TV show Chasing News and as a rising freshman, he told me he either wanted to be a TV producer or get into politics. Now he's class president and as a senior, just got himself elected to the Millburn Board of Ed.

I caught up with him again on Chasing News this week and on the morning show.

Energy, enthusiasm and a huge commitment to getting things done in the school system responsible for his education. What an inspiration to young people across New Jersey.

Congratulations Jamie. We'll surely be seeing your name on the ballot again. I'm guessing for higher office at some point.

