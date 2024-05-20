New Jersey’s worst employers — NJ Top news

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

(6 ABC Action News/Julia Young on Facebook) (6 ABC Action News/Julia Young on Facebook) loading...

PENNSAUKEN — The family of a woman who went missing in 2010 at the age of 52 can now find closure.

On Thursday, rescuers pulled three vehicles from the Cooper River, a tributary of the Delaware. In one of the vehicle, they found human remains.

This weekend, the long-suffering family of Bernadine Gunner said the body is hers, NJPenn reported.

Who knows how long Gunner would have remained in the deep were it not for the remarkable turn of events that led to the discovery by a nonprofit organization.

Canva Canva loading...

A virus outbreak that has been killing off birds is making its rounds through cattle in several states.

Officials in New Jersey want residents to be cautious, at least until there's a better understanding of the spread of the deadly disease.

Detection of H5N1 in dairy cattle first occurred in late March in the Texas panhandle region.

As of today, it's been detected in domestic livestock in 9 states. New Jersey isn't one of them; North Carolina and Ohio are the closest.

NJ mall could add go karts, ax throwing (Google Maps, Canva) Moorestown Burlington County NJ mall could add go karts, ax throwing (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

MOORESTOWN — One of New Jersey’s malls is moving toward getting an entertainment center, with go-kart racing and ax throwing, as part of an ongoing transformation.

Moorestown Mall has already added new retailers to its more than one-million-square-foot property in Burlington County.

A recent presentation at a Moorestown Planning Board meeting outlined Parky’s, a two-story attraction with games and activities for both kids and adults.

Canva Canva loading...

A public posting of rule-breaking employers now features 161 names.

In May, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development added 16 employers to the WALL (Workplace Accountability in Labor List). Each has failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws, according to state officials.

The additional businesses owe more than $992,000. Altogether, businesses posted to the WALL owe $16.8 million — either to the state or directly to their workers.

Memorial Day parade in Freehold Memorial Day parade in Freehold (Joe Hewes) loading...

Memorial Day has two different meanings in New Jersey.

It represents the unofficial start of summer when many take their first trip to the Jersey Shore, open up their summer home or fire up the barbecue. Amid those happy moments, it's also a time to honor service men and women who lost their lives for our country.

For years, towns have held parades that include a solemn ceremony to read the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the past and play "Taps" in their honor. However, with veterans getting older and becoming fewer in number, parades and ceremonies have been canceled in some towns due to falling attendance

Memorial Day Parades in New Jersey 2024 (alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 27 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ's crazy haze, choking smoke, and sinister sky Canadian wildfire smoke affecting New Jersey in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Every full, new, & quarter moon in NJ for Summer 2024 Moonrise, moonset, sunrise, and sunset information throughout the summer season at the Jersey Shore. Memorial Day, the first day of summer, Independence Day, Labor Day, the last day of summer, and information on this summer's Lunar Eclipse are also included. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.