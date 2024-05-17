NJ mall could add go-karts, ax throwing, games in empty space

🔲 NJ mall could add entertainment center

MOORESTOWN — One of New Jersey’s malls is moving toward getting an entertainment center, with go-kart racing and ax throwing, as part of an ongoing transformation.

Moorestown Mall has already added new retailers to its more than one-million-square-foot property in Burlington County.

A recent presentation at a Moorestown Planning Board meeting outlined Parky’s, a two-story attraction with games and activities for both kids and adults.

The complex would include arcade games, a go-kart race track, ax throwing and a "speakeasy" style bar that could host private events, NJ.com reported.

The same report said the entertainment center would be built in the former space of the Lord and Taylor store, which closed in January 2020.

Earlier this month, a Super Buy Rite opened in a store that is part of the mall outskirts.

It was Moorestown’s first new liquor store in 100 years, 6 ABC Action News Philadelphia reported.

Mall owner, PREIT Realty announced in April that it had successfully emerged from bankruptcy through an expedited process and corporate restructuring.

The Parky’s complex would be a legal use of one of the former anchor stores, after township voters approved a November referendum allowing games of chance at the mall.

Dave and Buster’s has opened similar mall anchor entertainment properties in Woodbridge and Wayne and at the outlets in Blackwood.

Report a correction

