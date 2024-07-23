NJ woman sues Wawa after falling into dangerous hole

☑️ Courtney Barlow said she has spent a large amount of money for medical care

☑️ The lawsuit did not disclose the nature of her injuries

FLORENCE — A woman who says she fell into an open manhole in a Wawa parking lot has filed a lawsuit against the company.

Courtney Barlow, 20, of Ewing, said she suffered permanent injury after the fall in the Route 130 store parking on Oct. 22, 2023, according to the lawsuit, which NJ.com first reported this week.

Barlow will have to spend "large sums of money for medical care and attention" and will be prevented from attending to "necessary affairs and business," the complaint says.

The lawsuit does not disclose the nature of her injuries, details of the circumstances of the fall or the time of day.

Barlow seeks a judgment for damages and court costs.

Wawa on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Dennis and Judi brunch cruise: PHOTO TOUR Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy