Fake NJ doctor raped patients with help from his wife

OLD BRIDGE — A husband and wife from Middlesex County have both been sentenced for luring women to fake doctor appointments to sexually assault them.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos, 67, of Old Bridge was sentenced in Superior Court earlier this month to 10 years in state prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Sibaja-Bolanos must serve 8.5 years before he is eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

His wife Rosa Perez, 64, was sentenced to three years' probation. If she violates the conditions of her parole, Perez will have to serve 364 days in jail.

According to prosecutors, Sibaja-Bolanos posed as a doctor and had two female patients visit his home in 2022. He did not have a medical license.

The investigation began on July 20, 2022. A woman called Old Bridge police that night and said she went to Sibaja-Bolanos's home for a doctor's appointment.

Instead of receiving proper medical treatment, the woman was given injections and Sibaja-Bolanos sexually assaulted her.

A second victim came forward in early August 2022 and said to investigators that Sibaja-Bolanos did the same thing to her on multiple occasions.

Investigators found that his wife Perez helped to operate the unlicensed medical practice.

Perez pleaded guilty last October to third-degree conspiracy to commit the unlicensed practice of medicine.

On Jan. 1, 2024, Sibaja-Bolanos pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

