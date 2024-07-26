NJ candidate for governor wants prof fired over Trump comment

☑️ A Rutgers faculty member Tracy Budd commented on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

☑️ Former state Sen. Ed Durr called for her to be fired

☑️ The school said it is aware of the social media post

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Durr is calling for Rutgers to fire a faculty member who posted a negative comment about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

As first reported by New Jersey Globe, the former state senator posted screenshots of two posts from the Libs of TikTok X account with comments by Tracy Budd, a member of the writing program at Rutgers New Brunswick. According to her Linkedin account, she has been a non-tenured faculty member since September 2001.

"Let’s hope today’s events inspire others,” one of her posts said. “They shot his wig. Sad.”

Durr wrote on his X account that "NJ does not need people like this teaching our children! I call on you to have her removed! Inaction is complicit to her comments about @realDonaldTrump #DoSomethingNow."

Rutgers to address 'the importance of civility'

Rutgers spokeswoman Megan Schumann said the university is aware of Budd's post.

"Rutgers University-New Brunswick condemns calls for violence in the strongest possible terms and remains committed to upholding the principles of civil discourse. The university is reviewing this matter and assures that any appropriate actions will be taken based on our policies," Schumann said in a written statement to New Jersey 101.5. "As students, faculty and staff return to campus next month, the university will be communicating the importance of civility in these challenging times."

Elsewhere in New Jersey, Victoria Druding stepped down as head of the Atlantic County chapter of the League of Women Voters after her negative comment about the assassination attempt.

“Trump was shot!!! Unfortunately, he was only grazed," she wrote in a post on the day of the shooting. She had second thoughts about the post the next day and deleted it but it had already been noticed by many, including Don Purdy, the Atlantic County Republican chairman.

